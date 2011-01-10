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Return
6.0
Return
, 2011
Return
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.0
Return
Trailer
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Synopsis
A soldier returns to her family, friends, and old job after a tour of duty, though she finds herself struggling to find her place in her everyday life.
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Cast
Linda Cardellini
Kelli
Michael Shannon
Mike
John Slattery
Bud
Talia Balsam
Julie
Paul Sparks
Ed
Rosie Benton
Brooke
Louisa Krause
Shannon
James Murtaugh
Mr. Miller
Bonz Swencionis
Cara Lee
Emma Rayne Lyle
Jackie
Director
Liza Johnson
Writer
Liza Johnson
Composer
T. Griffin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
10 January 2011
Worldwide Gross
$16,886
Production
2.1 Films, Fork Films, Meredith Vieira Productions
Also known as
Return, Powrót rekruta, Возвращение, Returnn
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6
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