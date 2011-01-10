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Poster of Return
6.0
Return - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Return
6.0

Return

, 2011
Return
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Return
6.0
Return - Trailer
Return  Trailer

Synopsis

A soldier returns to her family, friends, and old job after a tour of duty, though she finds herself struggling to find her place in her everyday life.

Cast

Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Kelli
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Mike
John Slattery
John Slattery
Bud
Talia Balsam
Julie
Paul Sparks
Paul Sparks
Ed
Rosie Benton
Brooke
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Shannon
James Murtaugh
Mr. Miller
Bonz Swencionis
Cara Lee
Emma Rayne Lyle
Jackie
Director Liza Johnson
Writer Liza Johnson
Composer T. Griffin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 10 January 2011
Worldwide Gross $16,886
Production 2.1 Films, Fork Films, Meredith Vieira Productions
Also known as
Return, Powrót rekruta, Возвращение, Returnn

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Return - Trailer
Return Trailer
Return - Clip 1
Return Clip 1
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