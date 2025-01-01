Angelina Jolie is a top-notch Hollywood actress who has several successful films on her resume, these include “Girl, Interrupted,” and “Salt,” as well as “Maleficent.” She was also married to famous actor Brad Pitt. Jolie was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles. She has also won an Academy Award for best-supporting actress for her role in “Girl, Interrupted.”

Starring in films notably “Wanted,” “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” “Salt,” and “Changeling” helped Jolie become a household name in Hollywood. She later enjoyed tremendous international success with Disney's “Maleficent,” which also had a successful sequel. Jolie had also directed a few films in which she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt co-starred, these include In the “Land of Blood and Honey,” “Unbroken,” and “By the Sea.”

Before moving to Los Angeles at the age of 11, Jolie, who is the child of actor Jon Voight, had spent the majority of her life in New York. After receiving her first two years of education at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, she decided to continue her education at Beverly Hills High School. At NYU, she studied film. 16-year-old her tried her hand at modeling and music videos, however, she failed to make an impact.

Angelina, ‘the world’s most beautiful woman,’ had a terrible childhood. She was teased for being small and wearing spectacles. Her connection with her father, Jon Voight, was strained. She struggled with depression and self-harm in her teenage years and in 20s.

During her first major film breakthrough, which came in the shape of 1995's “Hackers,” Jolie was introduced to British actor Jonny Lee Miller, who would later become her first husband (married 1996; divorced 1999). The movie, along with a string of subsequent pictures, was not successful in finding an audience.

In 1997, however, Jolie rose to prominence after playing the wife of Alabama's segregationist governor in the TV drama “George Wallace.” She went on to win a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of the role.

After receiving an Oscar for her performance in “Girl, Interrupted,” Jolie starred in a string of action films. In “Gone in Sixty Seconds” (2000), she is featured as the girlfriend of a carjacker (Nicolas Cage), and in “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001) and “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life” (2003), she portrayed the titular character. She played Alexander the Great's mother in Oliver Stone's 2004 film “Alexander,” and she co-starred with Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law in the 1930s-set science fiction thriller “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.”

Jolie had always remained in the limelight because of her personal life. Her relationship with Pitt and the births of their kids, Shiloh (2006) and twins Knox and Vivienne (2008) made headlines. Jolie divorced Pitt two years after their 2014 wedding. Her humanitarian work also made headlines.

In 2001, she became a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador (UNHCR). After that, she journeyed to poor countries and adopted Maddox and Zahara. The family adopted a Vietnamese boy, Pax, in 2007. Jolie had a prophylactic double mastectomy in 2013 after finding BRCA1 gene abnormalities that raise the risk of ovarian or breast cancer. She also won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that year. Her latest directorial venture is “Without Blood” which is currently in post-production.