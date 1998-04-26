Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Merlin

Merlin (1998 - 1998)

Merlin 18+
Production year 1998
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 3 hours 2 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 6 hours 4 minutes

TV series description

The fantastic series "Merlin" tells the story of a bearer of magical powers, whose destiny was to overthrow the human kingdom. Mab, the Queen of the Fairies, appointed a child who could restore peace to the Old Order. However, the wizard grows up and makes a completely different decision. He wants to dedicate himself to serving the people. Thus, he appears at the court of Uther Pendragon, who conquered Britain, and becomes the mentor of the future King Arthur, the renowned protector of the island.
Martin Short
Helena Bonham Carter
Miranda Richardson
Lena Headey
Rutger Hauer
Isabella Rossellini
Seasons
Merlin - Season 1 Season 1
1998, 2 episodes
 
