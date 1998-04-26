The fantastic series "Merlin" tells the story of a bearer of magical powers, whose destiny was to overthrow the human kingdom. Mab, the Queen of the Fairies, appointed a child who could restore peace to the Old Order. However, the wizard grows up and makes a completely different decision. He wants to dedicate himself to serving the people. Thus, he appears at the court of Uther Pendragon, who conquered Britain, and becomes the mentor of the future King Arthur, the renowned protector of the island.

Expand