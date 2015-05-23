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Anne Meara
Anne Meara Anne Meara
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Meara

Anne Meara

Anne Meara

Date of Birth
20 September 1929
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 May 2015
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
gray
Actor type
Comedy actress, Voice actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

ALF 7.2
ALF (1986)
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City (1998)
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Filmography

6.8
Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Planes: Fire & Rescue 6.6
Planes: Fire & Rescue Planes: Fire & Rescue
Comedy, Animation 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Like Mike 6.1
Like Mike Like Mike
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2002, USA
Sex and the City 7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1998, USA
ALF 7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 1986, USA
Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
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