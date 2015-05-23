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Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Date of Birth
20 September 1929
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
23 May 2015
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Eye colour
gray
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.2
ALF
(1986)
7.2
Sex and the City
(1998)
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
Filmography
6.8
Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost
Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Planes: Fire & Rescue
Planes: Fire & Rescue
Comedy, Animation
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Like Mike
Like Mike
Comedy, Fantasy, Family
2002, USA
7.2
Sex and the City
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1998, USA
7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
1986, USA
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
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