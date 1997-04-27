In the mini-series "The Shining," based on the eponymous horror novel by Stephen King, the story revolves around the Torrance family, who are awaiting the winter season in the isolated Overlook Hotel. The move was initiated by Jack, a failed writer and domestic tyrant who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past. He hopes to combine his job as a caretaker with writing a novel, but in this godforsaken place, his nerves begin to unravel. Soon, Jack starts seeing things that defy rational explanation. Slowly but surely, the hotel begins to drive him insane, putting the lives of his loved ones in mortal danger.

Expand