Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Shining poster
The Shining poster
The Shining poster
The Shining poster
Ratings
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shining

The Shining (1997 - 1997)

The Shining 18+
Production year 1997
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel ABC
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the mini-series "The Shining," based on the eponymous horror novel by Stephen King, the story revolves around the Torrance family, who are awaiting the winter season in the isolated Overlook Hotel. The move was initiated by Jack, a failed writer and domestic tyrant who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past. He hopes to combine his job as a caretaker with writing a novel, but in this godforsaken place, his nerves begin to unravel. Soon, Jack starts seeing things that defy rational explanation. Slowly but surely, the hotel begins to drive him insane, putting the lives of his loved ones in mortal danger.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Rebecca De Mornay
Rebecca De Mornay Winifred 'Wendy' Torrance
Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould Stuart Ullman
Pat Hingle Pete Watson
Steven Weber John 'Jack' Torrance
Wil Horneff Tony
Courtland Mead "Doc" Anthony Torrance, Daniel "Danny"
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 20 votes
6.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Shining - Season 1 Season 1
1997, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more