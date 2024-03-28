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Poster of Megalopolis
5.2
Megalopolis - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Megalopolis
5.2

Megalopolis

, 2024
Megalopolis
USA / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Megalopolis
5.2
Megalopolis - Trailer 2
Megalopolis  Trailer 2

Synopsis

Genius artist Cesar Catilina seeks to leap the City of New Rome into a utopian, idealistic future, while his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

Cast

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Wow Platinum
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Mayor Cicero
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Cesar Catilina
Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Clodio Pulcher
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel
Julia Cicero
Talia Shire
Constance Crassus Catilina
Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Hamilton Crassus III
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
D.B. Sweeney
D.B. Sweeney
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Fundi Romaine
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Schwartzman
Jason Zanderz
Director Francis Ford Coppola
Writer Francis Ford Coppola
Composer Osvaldo Golijov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 November 2024
World premiere 28 March 2024
Release date
9 January 2025 Russia Экспонента
2 January 2025 Argentina +13
26 September 2024 Australia
11 December 2024 Belgium
31 October 2024 Brazil
1 November 2024 Bulgaria
27 September 2024 Canada
9 January 2025 Chile 14
7 November 2024 Colombia
26 September 2024 Croatia
3 October 2024 Czechia
27 September 2024 Estonia
27 September 2024 Finland Tulossa
25 September 2024 France
7 November 2024 Germany
27 September 2024 Great Britain
31 October 2024 Greece
26 September 2024 Hungary
29 November 2024 Indonesia 21+
27 September 2024 Ireland
26 September 2024 Israel
17 October 2024 Italy
20 June 2025 Japan PG12
9 January 2025 Kazakhstan
9 January 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
27 September 2024 Latvia (none)
18 October 2024 Lithuania
24 October 2024 Mexico
26 September 2024 Montenegro o.A.
5 December 2024 Netherlands
26 September 2024 New Zealand
27 September 2024 Norway
25 September 2024 Philippines
25 October 2024 Poland
17 October 2024 Portugal M/14
26 September 2024 Puerto Rico R
8 November 2024 Romania N/A
26 September 2024 Serbia o.A.
27 September 2024 Spain
27 September 2024 Sweden
26 September 2024 Thailand
27 September 2024 Turkey
27 September 2024 USA
26 September 2024 Ukraine
9 January 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Budget $120,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,447,666
Production American Zoetrope, Caesar Film
Also known as
Megalopolis: A Fable, Megalopolis, Megalópolis, Мегалополис, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis - Eine Fabel, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis. A Fable, Megalópolis - Una fábula, Megalópolis: Una fábula, Megalopolis. Baśń, Megalopolisz, Megapole, Мегалополіс, メガロポリス, کلان‌شهر, Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, Megalópolis: Uma Fábula, מגלופוליס

Film rating

5.2
Rate 47 votes
4.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3727 In the Drama genre  1326 In the Sci-Fi genre  485 In films of USA  2146 In films of 2024  241
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Megalopolis - Trailer 2
Megalopolis Trailer 2
Megalopolis - Trailer
Megalopolis Trailer
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Our Review

The long-awaited project of the master of American cinema turned out to be a complete failure.
The long-awaited project of the master of American cinema turned out to be a complete failure. At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the long-suffering, highly anticipated, and very expensive project "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola premiered. The very title speaks of its scale and grandeur, and nothing less was expected from the master of American cinema. However, the film was loudly booed by the press after the screening. Let's explore what went wrong with this film. The plot revolves around the fantastically brilliant architect Caesar Catalina, who lives by his ideas…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Francis Ford Coppola penned the screenplay in the early 1980s, but the film was largely shelved partly because of his financial difficulties. Pre-production finally got under way in 2001 after 30 hours of second-unit footage had been filmed and a table read was held with Paul Newman, Uma Thurman, Robert De Niro, James Gandolfini, Nicolas Cage, Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Edie Falco and Kevin Spacey, but the project was dropped after the September 11 attacks because a scene on page 166 appeared to 'predict' the events. Coppola fully abandoned the endeavour in 2007 and did not return to its development until 2019.

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