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What do you think about this boner I've got?

Hamilton Crassus III What do you think about this boner I've got?

At the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the long-suffering, highly anticipated, and very expensive project "Megalopolis" by Francis Ford Coppola premiered. The very title speaks of its scale and grandeur, and nothing less was expected from the master of American cinema. However, the film was loudly booed by the press after the screening. Let's explore what went wrong with this film. The plot revolves around the fantastically brilliant architect Caesar Catalina, who lives by his ideas…

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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.