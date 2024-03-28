Genius artist Cesar Catilina seeks to leap the City of New Rome into a utopian, idealistic future, while his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.
|9 January 2025
|Russia
|Экспонента
|2 January 2025
|Argentina
|+13
|26 September 2024
|Australia
|11 December 2024
|Belgium
|31 October 2024
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|1 November 2024
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|27 September 2024
|Canada
|9 January 2025
|Chile
|14
|7 November 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|3 October 2024
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|27 September 2024
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|27 September 2024
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|Tulossa
|25 September 2024
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|7 November 2024
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|27 September 2024
|Great Britain
|31 October 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|29 November 2024
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|21+
|27 September 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|17 October 2024
|Italy
|20 June 2025
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|PG12
|9 January 2025
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|9 January 2025
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|16+
|27 September 2024
|Latvia
|(none)
|18 October 2024
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|24 October 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|5 December 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|27 September 2024
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|25 September 2024
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|25 October 2024
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|17 October 2024
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|M/14
|26 September 2024
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|R
|8 November 2024
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|N/A
|26 September 2024
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|o.A.
|27 September 2024
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|27 September 2024
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|26 September 2024
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|27 September 2024
|Turkey
|27 September 2024
|USA
|26 September 2024
|Ukraine
|9 January 2025
|Uzbekistan
|18+
Francis Ford Coppola penned the screenplay in the early 1980s, but the film was largely shelved partly because of his financial difficulties. Pre-production finally got under way in 2001 after 30 hours of second-unit footage had been filmed and a table read was held with Paul Newman, Uma Thurman, Robert De Niro, James Gandolfini, Nicolas Cage, Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Edie Falco and Kevin Spacey, but the project was dropped after the September 11 attacks because a scene on page 166 appeared to 'predict' the events. Coppola fully abandoned the endeavour in 2007 and did not return to its development until 2019.