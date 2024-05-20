Menu
The Apprentice

The Apprentice

The Apprentice 18+
Synopsis

A young Donald Trump, eager to make his name as a hungry scion of a wealthy family in 1970s New York, comes under the spell of Roy Cohn, the cutthroat attorney who would help create the Donald Trump we know today. Cohn sees in Trump the perfect protégé—someone with raw ambition, a hunger for success, and a willingness to do whatever it takes to win.

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 November 2024
World premiere 20 May 2024
Release date
24 September 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
24 October 2024 Argentina
10 October 2024 Australia MA 15+
16 October 2024 Belgium
17 October 2024 Brazil 14
11 October 2024 Canada
17 October 2024 Chile 14
24 October 2024 Colombia
7 December 2024 Croatia o.A.
31 October 2024 Czechia
17 October 2024 Denmark
24 October 2024 Dominican Republic
11 October 2024 Estonia
11 October 2024 Finland Tulossa
9 October 2024 France
17 October 2024 Germany 12
18 October 2024 Great Britain 15
17 October 2024 Greece
28 November 2024 Hong Kong IIB
18 October 2024 Ireland 15A
17 October 2024 Israel All
17 October 2024 Italy
17 January 2025 Japan
31 October 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
31 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
25 October 2024 Latvia N16
25 October 2024 Lithuania
24 October 2024 Mexico C
24 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
24 October 2024 Netherlands 14
10 October 2024 New Zealand
24 October 2024 Peru
16 October 2024 Philippines
18 October 2024 Poland
17 October 2024 Portugal M/14
18 October 2024 Romania
24 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
19 December 2024 Singapore R21
31 October 2024 Slovakia 15
23 October 2024 South Korea 19
11 October 2024 Spain
11 October 2024 Sweden 11
18 October 2024 Switzerland 14
10 January 2025 Taiwan, Province of China
14 November 2024 Thailand 18
18 October 2024 Turkey
17 October 2024 UAE TBC
11 October 2024 USA R
17 October 2024 Ukraine
31 October 2024 Uzbekistan 16+
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,299,154
Production Scythia Films, Gidden Media, Rocket Science
Also known as
The Apprentice, The Apprentice: The Donald Trump Story, El Aprendiz, Ученик. Восхождение Трампа, Ha'Mitmakhe, L'apprenti, Māceklis, Mantlipärija: Trumpi lugu, Mokinys, O Aprendiz, Talaba. Trumpning ko'tarilishi, The Apprentice - A História de Trump, The Apprentice - A Trump-sztori, The Apprentice - Alle origini di Trump, The Apprentice - The Trump Story, The Apprentice (La historia de Trump), The Apprentice: Povestea originii lui Trump, The Trump Story, Trump'ın Hikayesi, Wybraniec, Учень. Історія Трампа, アプレンティス：ドナルド・トランプの創り方, 学徒, 狂人法則, 誰是接班人, 飛黃騰達, 飞黄腾达
Director
Ali Abbasi
Ali Abbasi
Cast
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova
Martin Donovan
Martin Donovan
Charlie Carrick
Charlie Carrick
ikolmogorova 15 September 2025, 15:14
Фильм рассказывает историю становления молодого Дональда Трампа и его знакомства с влиятельным адвокатом Роем Коном, ставшим наставником юного…
The Apprentice - trailer
The Apprentice Trailer
The Apprentice - trailer in russian
The Apprentice Trailer in russian
