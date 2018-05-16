[first lines]

Whitney Houston There were times when I would look up to God and I'd go, "Why is this happening to me?" And then these dreams... I'd have these dreams about being on a bridge and the bridge going back and forth and swaying. There's a big storm coming... I'm always running from this giant. I'm always running from this big man. I know I can make it. I know I can make it. I know I can make it. My mother always says, "Oh, you know, that's nothin' but the devil; he's just trying to get you. He just wants your soul." And in a sense it's true. There's been several times the devil has tried to get me. But he never gets me. And it's funny, when I wake up I'm always exhausted, from running.