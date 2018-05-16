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Poster of Whitney
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Whitney
7.3

Whitney

, 2018
Whitney
USA / Documentary, Musical / 18+
Poster of Whitney
7.3

Cast

Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston
Self
Ellen White
Employee
Ellen White
Employee
Michael Houston
Employee
Michael Houston
Employee
Cissy Houston
Self - Mother
Aretha Franklin
Self
Gary Houston
Backup Singer
Gary Houston
Backup Singer
Donna Houston
Self - Former Sister-in-Law
Kenneth Gibson
Self - First Black Mayor of Newark
Deforest B. Soaries Jr.
Self - Family Friend
Director Kevin Macdonald
Writer Kevin Macdonald
Composer Adam Wiltzie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2018
Online premiere 6 July 2018
World premiere 16 May 2018
Release date
26 July 2018 Australia
6 September 2018 Denmark
5 October 2018 Estonia
13 July 2018 Finland 7
5 September 2018 France
6 July 2018 Great Britain
5 July 2018 Ireland
26 April 2019 Lithuania N-13
9 August 2018 Netherlands
2 August 2018 Slovakia
23 August 2018 South Korea
5 July 2018 Spain
6 July 2018 Sweden
1 November 2018 Thailand
16 November 2018 Turkey
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,605,123
Production Lisa Erspamer Entertainment, Lightbox, Altitude Film Entertainment
Also known as
Whitney, Vitni, Уитни, ホイットニー　オールウェイズ・ラヴ・ユー, ויטני יוסטון, 휘트니

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Whitney Houston There were times when I would look up to God and I'd go, "Why is this happening to me?" And then these dreams... I'd have these dreams about being on a bridge and the bridge going back and forth and swaying. There's a big storm coming... I'm always running from this giant. I'm always running from this big man. I know I can make it. I know I can make it. I know I can make it. My mother always says, "Oh, you know, that's nothin' but the devil; he's just trying to get you. He just wants your soul." And in a sense it's true. There's been several times the devil has tried to get me. But he never gets me. And it's funny, when I wake up I'm always exhausted, from running.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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