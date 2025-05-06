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Poster of Othello
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Othello
7.0

Othello

, 1955
Otello
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Othello
7.0

Cast

Sergei Bondarchuk
Sergei Bondarchuk
Othello
Yevgeny Vesnik
Roderigo
Andrey Popov
Andrey Popov
Iago
Irina Skobtseva
Irina Skobtseva
Desdemona
Vladimir Soshalsky
Cassio
Yevgeny Teterin
Brabantio
Antonina Maksimova
Emilia
Mikhail Troyanovskiy
Doge of Venice
Leyla Ashrafova
Boris Belyakov
Director Sergei Yutkevich
Writer William Shakespeare, Sergei Yutkevich
Composer Aram Khachaturyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 13 March 1956
Release date
8 August 1956 Japan
15 May 1960 USA
13 March 1956 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Based on play “Othello” (William Shakespeare, 1622)
Also known as
Otello, Othello, Отелло, Der Mohr von Venedig, Otello il moro di Venezia, Otelo, Otelo, O Mouro de Veneza, Othello - Der Mohr von Venedig, Othellos, Οθέλλος, Отело, オセロ（1955）, Отелло, Otello

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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