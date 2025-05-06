7.0Otello
Othello, 1955
USSR / Drama / 18+
Cast
Yevgeny Vesnik
Roderigo
Vladimir Soshalsky
Cassio
Yevgeny Teterin
Brabantio
Antonina Maksimova
Emilia
Mikhail Troyanovskiy
Doge of Venice
Leyla Ashrafova
Boris Belyakov
Director Sergei Yutkevich
Writer William Shakespeare, Sergei Yutkevich
Composer Aram Khachaturyan
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 13 March 1956
Release date
|8 August 1956
|Japan
|15 May 1960
|USA
|13 March 1956
|USSR
Production Mosfilm
Based on play “Othello” (William Shakespeare, 1622)
Also known as
Otello, Othello, Отелло, Der Mohr von Venedig, Otello il moro di Venezia, Otelo, Otelo, O Mouro de Veneza, Othello - Der Mohr von Venedig, Othellos, Οθέλλος, Отело, オセロ（1955）, Отелло, Otello
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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