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Poster of Magdana's Donkey
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Magdana's Donkey
7.6

Magdana's Donkey

, 1955
Magdanas lurja
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Magdana's Donkey
7.6

Cast

Dudukhana Tserodze
Magdana
Mikho Borashvili
Mikho
Aleksandre Omiadze
Gigo
Akaki Kvantaliani
Mitua
Nani Chiqvinidze
Kato
Karlo Sakandelidze
Vano
Akaki Vasadze
Villige Foreman
Aleksandre Omiadze
Gigo
Aleqsandre Takaishvili
Judge
Dodo Abashidze
Liana Moistsrapishvili
Sopo
Director Tengiz Abuladze, Rezo Chkheidze
Writer Ekaterine Gabashvili, Carlo Gogodze
Composer Archil Kereselidze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 1 April 1955
Release date
25 March 1956 USSR
Production Georgian-Film
Also known as
Magdanas lurja, Лурджа Магданы, Hijos ajenos, L'Ane de Magdana, Magdana kis szamara, Magdana's Donkey, Magdana's ezel, Magdanas Esel, O Asno de Magdana, Osiołek Magdany, マグダナのロバ, 青い目のロバ

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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