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Poster of The Roof
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Roof
7.4

The Roof

, 1956
Tetto, Il
Italy, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Roof
7.4

Cast

Angelo Visentin
Giuseppe Martini
Maria Di Rollo
Gina
Luisa Alessandri
Gabriella Pallotta
Luisa Pilon
Giorgio Listuzzi
Natale Pilon - Luisa's husband
Gastone Renzelli
Cesare - Luisa's brother-in-law
Angelo Bigioni
Il maggiore Baj
Luciano Pigozzi
Il borgataro prepotente
Maria Di Fiori
Giovanna - Cesare's wife
Lina Ferri
La moglie di Francesco
Aldo Boi
Luigi
Director Vittorio De Sica
Writer Cesare Zavattini
Composer Alessandro Cicognini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 10 May 1956
Release date
6 October 1956 Italy
15 September 1958 USSR
Production De Sica Produzione, Les Films Marceau, Titanus
Also known as
Il tetto, The Roof, Das Dach, El techo, Krov, Le toit, O Teto, Taket, A tető, Acoperișul, Dach, Het dak, Sakhuravi, Tag over hovedet, Yuvasızlar, Крыша, 屋根（1956）

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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