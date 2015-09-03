Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lolo
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Lolo
5.7

Lolo

, 2015
Lolo
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lolo
5.7

Synopsis

Violette, a 40-year old workaholic with a career in the fashion industry falls for a provincial computer geek, Jean-Rene, while on a spa retreat with her best friend.

Cast

Dany Boon
Dany Boon
Jean-René Graves
Julie Delpy
Julie Delpy
Violette
Vincent Lacoste
Vincent Lacoste
Eloi dit Lolo
Karin Viard
Karin Viard
Ariane
Christophe Vandevelde
Gérard
Elise Larnicol
Élisabeth
Antoine Lounguine
Lulu
Christophe Canard
Christophe Canard
Patrick
Nicolas Wanczycki
Nicolas Wanczycki
Médecin hôpital
Rudy Milstein
Paco
Director Julie Delpy
Writer Julie Delpy, Eugénie Grandval
Composer Mathieu Lamboley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 21 January 2016
World premiere 3 September 2015
Release date
3 September 2015 Belgium 12
25 August 2016 Brazil
8 April 2016 Estonia
28 October 2015 France
3 September 2015 Germany
9 June 2016 Greece
1 September 2016 Italy
22 July 2016 Spain
28 October 2015 Switzerland
11 March 2016 USA
3 November 2016 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $7,663,798
Production The Film, France 2 Cinéma, Mars Films
Also known as
Lolo, Lolo, el hijo de mi novia, Лоло, Így jártam a mostohámmal, Lolo - Drei ist einer zu viel, Lolo - Giù le mani da mia madre, Lolo: El hijo de mi novia, Lolo: O Filho da Minha Namorada, Οιδιπόδειο αλα γαλλικά, Маменькин сынок, Матусин синок, 妈有喜事

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Lolo
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Lolo

Skylab
Skylab Comedy
2011, France
6.0
2 Days in New York
2 Days in New York Comedy
2011, USA
6.0
2 Days in Paris
2 Days in Paris Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2007, France / Germany
6.0
La Ch'tite famille
La Ch'tite famille Comedy
2018, France
6.0
Radin !
Radin ! Comedy
2017, France
6.0
Un plan parfait
Un plan parfait Action, Adventure, Comedy
2012, France
6.0
The Bachelors
The Bachelors Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
6.0
Ibiza
Ibiza Comedy
2019, USA
5.0
My Zoe
My Zoe Drama
2019, Great Britain / France / Germany
5.0
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas Comedy
2019, Belgium / France
4.0
Amoureux de ma femme
Amoureux de ma femme Comedy
2018, France
6.0
Épouse moi mon pote
Épouse moi mon pote Comedy
2017, France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more