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5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Lolo
5.7
Lolo
, 2015
Lolo
France / Comedy / 18+
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Soundtrack
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Filming locations
5.7
Synopsis
Violette, a 40-year old workaholic with a career in the fashion industry falls for a provincial computer geek, Jean-Rene, while on a spa retreat with her best friend.
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Cast
Dany Boon
Jean-René Graves
Julie Delpy
Violette
Vincent Lacoste
Eloi dit Lolo
Karin Viard
Ariane
Christophe Vandevelde
Gérard
Elise Larnicol
Élisabeth
Antoine Lounguine
Lulu
Christophe Canard
Patrick
Nicolas Wanczycki
Médecin hôpital
Rudy Milstein
Paco
Director
Julie Delpy
Writer
Julie Delpy
,
Eugénie Grandval
Composer
Mathieu Lamboley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
21 January 2016
World premiere
3 September 2015
Release date
3 September 2015
Belgium
12
25 August 2016
Brazil
8 April 2016
Estonia
28 October 2015
France
3 September 2015
Germany
9 June 2016
Greece
1 September 2016
Italy
22 July 2016
Spain
28 October 2015
Switzerland
11 March 2016
USA
3 November 2016
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$7,663,798
Production
The Film, France 2 Cinéma, Mars Films
Also known as
Lolo, Lolo, el hijo de mi novia, Лоло, Így jártam a mostohámmal, Lolo - Drei ist einer zu viel, Lolo - Giù le mani da mia madre, Lolo: El hijo de mi novia, Lolo: O Filho da Minha Namorada, Οιδιπόδειο αλα γαλλικά, Маменькин сынок, Матусин синок, 妈有喜事
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 1 September 2021
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Lolo
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