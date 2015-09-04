Menu
Harry's Bar

Harry's Bar 18+
Synopsis

What is so special, about Harry's Bar, the famous Venice restaurant? This documentary tells the story of how this place became a legend.
Country Italy
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 4 September 2015
Production Wider Films, Taodue Film, Istituto Luce Cinecittà
Also known as
Harry's Bar
Director
Carlotta Cerquetti
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
