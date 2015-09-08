Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
6.7

The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin

, 2015
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
USA, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
6.7

Synopsis

Guy Maddin, who has been nicknamed the Canadian David Lynch is doubtlessly one of the last remaining Magus of cinema.

Cast

Kenneth Anger
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Guy Maddin
Guy Maddin
Stephen Quay
Timothy Quay
Isabella Rossellini
Isabella Rossellini
John Waters
John Waters
Director Yves Montmayeur
Writer Yves Montmayeur
Composer J.G. Thirlwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 8 September 2015
Release date
8 September 2015 Russia 16+
8 September 2015 Italy
8 September 2015 Kazakhstan
8 September 2015 Ukraine
Production Brainworks
Also known as
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin, 1000 oczu dr. Maddina, Dr Maddini tuhat silma

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more