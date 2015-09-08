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The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
6.7
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
, 2015
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin
USA, France / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.7
Synopsis
Guy Maddin, who has been nicknamed the Canadian David Lynch is doubtlessly one of the last remaining Magus of cinema.
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Cast
Kenneth Anger
Udo Kier
Guy Maddin
Stephen Quay
Timothy Quay
Isabella Rossellini
John Waters
Director
Yves Montmayeur
Writer
Yves Montmayeur
Composer
J.G. Thirlwell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / France
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
8 September 2015
Release date
8 September 2015
Russia
16+
8 September 2015
Italy
8 September 2015
Kazakhstan
8 September 2015
Ukraine
Production
Brainworks
Also known as
The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Maddin, 1000 oczu dr. Maddina, Dr Maddini tuhat silma
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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