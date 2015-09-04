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Poster of In Jackson Heights
7.2
Kinoafisha Films In Jackson Heights
7.2

In Jackson Heights

, 2015
In Jackson Heights
USA, France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of In Jackson Heights
7.2

Synopsis

Jackson Heights, Queens is one of the most culturally diverse communities in the US where 167 languages are spoken. IN JACKSON HEIGHTS explores the conflict between maintaining ties to old traditions and adapting to American values.

Cast

Laura Obiols
Gretel
Director Frederick Wiseman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 3 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 4 September 2015
Release date
4 October 2015 Brazil
4 September 2015 Italy
20 October 2018 Japan
Also known as
In Jackson Heights, Em Jackson Heights, Jackson Heights, В Джексон Хайтс, ニューヨーク、ジャクソンハイツへようこそ

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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