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Poster of A Simple Story
6.9
Kinoafisha Films A Simple Story
6.9

A Simple Story

, 1978
Une histoire simple
France, West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Simple Story
6.9

Cast

Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Marie
Bruno Cremer
Bruno Cremer
Georges
Claude Brasseur
Claude Brasseur
Serge
Arlette Bonnard
Gabrielle
Sophie Daumier
Esther
Roger Pigaut
Jérôme
Francine Bergé
Francine
Éva Darlan
Anna
Nadine Alari
La gynécologue
Vera Schroeder
Françoise
Director Claude Sautet
Writer Jean-Loup Dabadie, Claude Sautet
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1978
Online premiere 13 June 2018
World premiere 22 November 1978
Release date
1 January 1979 Brazil
22 November 1978 France
13 October 1979 Portugal
Production Renn Productions, Sara Films, France Régions 3 (FR3)
Also known as
Une histoire simple, Uma História Simples, 'n Eenvoudige geschiedenis, A Simple Story, Docela obyčejný příběh, Egyszerű eset, Eine einfache Geschichte, Marie - en kvindes frihed, Mia apli istoria gia eleftheres gynaikes, O poveste simplă, Sasvim obična priča, Taka zwykła historia, Una donna semplice, Una historia simple, Una vida de mujer, Обикновена история, У каждого свой шанс, ありふれた愛のストーリー, 一個女人的選擇, 普通的故事, Simple Story

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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