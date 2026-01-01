Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Only the Wind Knows the Answer
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Only the Wind Knows the Answer
5.8

Only the Wind Knows the Answer

, 1974
Die Antwort kennt nur der Wind
West Germany, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Only the Wind Knows the Answer
5.8

Cast

Maurice Ronet
Robert Lucas
Marthe Keller
Angela Delpierre
Raymond Pellegrin
Kommissar Jean-Pierre Lacrosse
Anton Diffring
John Keelwood
Karin Dor
Nicole Monnier
Walter Kohut
Heinz Seeberg
Charlotte Kerr
Hilde Hellmann
Herbert Fleischmann
Gustav Brandenburg
Günter Mack
Lothar Kessler
Eva Pflug
Karin Lucas
Director Alfred Vohrer
Writer Manfred Purzer, Johannes Mario Simmel
Composer Erich Ferstl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 20 November 1974
Release date
20 November 1974 Germany
20 November 1974 USA
Production Roxy Films, Paris-Cannes Productions
Also known as
Die Antwort kennt nur der Wind, A választ csak a szél ismeri, Amarnos, Apateones tis ypsilis koinonias, Atsaką žino tik vėjas, Odpowiedź zna tylko wiatr, Only the Wind Knows the Answer, Seul le vent connaît la réponse, Uccidete l'agente Lucas, Ответ знает только ветер

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Only the Wind Knows the Answer

Fedora
Fedora Drama
1978, France / West Germany
6.0
Bobby Deerfield
Bobby Deerfield Romantic, Drama
1977, USA
6.0
The Formula
The Formula Crime, Thriller
1980, USA / Germany
5.0
Black Sunday
Black Sunday Adventure, Crime, Drama
1977, USA
6.0
Marathon Man
Marathon Man Thriller, Crime
1976, USA
7.0
Don Juan (Or If Don Juan Were a Woman)
Don Juan (Or If Don Juan Were a Woman) Drama
1973, France / Italy
5.0
Everyone Dies Alone
Everyone Dies Alone Drama
1976, West Germany
6.0
Fragile
Fragile Drama
2005, Switzerland
4.0
A View from the Bridge
A View from the Bridge Drama
1962, France / Italy
6.0
The Fire Within
The Fire Within Drama
1963, France
7.0
My Little Sister
My Little Sister Drama
2020, Switzerland / Germany
6.0
After Love
After Love Drama
2016, France / Belgium
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more