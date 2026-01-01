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Poster of Mado
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Mado
6.5

Mado

, 1976
Mado
France, Italy, West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mado
6.5

Cast

Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Hélène
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Simon Léotard
Ottavia Piccolo
Mado
Jacques Dutronc
Pierre
Charles Denner
Reynald Manecca
Claude Dauphin
Vaudable
Julien Guiomar
Lépidon
Michel Aumont
Michel Aumont
Aimé Barachet
Jean Bouise
André
André Falcon
Mathelin
Director Claude Sautet
Writer Claude Néron, Claude Sautet
Composer Philippe Sarde
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / West Germany
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 27 October 1976
Release date
27 October 1976 France
16 December 1976 Germany
1 September 1978 Poland
1 January 1982 Turkey
Production Italgema Roma, Les Films de la Boétie, Terra-Filmkunst
Also known as
Mado, Мадо, Dekle Mado, Entre Duas Mulheres, Greh devojke Mado, Mado, um Amor Impossível

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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