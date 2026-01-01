ProductionWerner Herzog Filmproduktion, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
Aguirre, der Zorn Gottes, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Aguirre, la ira de Dios, Aguirre, la colère de Dieu, アギーレ／神の怒り, Agirė, Dievo rūstybė, Aguirre - guds vrede, Aguirre - jumalan viha, Aguirre furore di Dio, Aguirre jumala viha, Aguirre, a cólera de Deus, Aguirre, a Cólera dos Deuses, Aguirre, de toorn vn God, Aguirre, den gale erobrer, Aguirre, gniew boży, Aguirre, gnjev Božji, Aguirre, Guds vrede, Aguirre, Isten haragja, Aguirre, Jumalan viha, Aguirre, la còlera de Déu, Aguirre, la cólera de Dios, Aguirre, minia lui D-zeu, Aguirre, o Aventureiro, Aguirre: Guds vrede, Aguirre: la ira de Dios, Aguirre: The Wrath of God, Jakten på El Dorado, Αγκίρε, η μάστιγα του Θεού, Αγκίρε, η οργή του Θεού, Агире - гнев Божији, Агире, гняв Божий, Агирре, гнев божий, Аґірре, гнів Божий, 天譴
Don Lope de AguirreI am the great traitor. There must be no other. Anyone who even thinks about deserting this mission will be cut up into 198 pieces. Those pieces will be stamped on until what is left can be used only to paint walls. Whoever takes one grain of corn or one drop of water... more than his ration, will be locked up for 155 years. If I, Aguirre, want the birds to drop dead from the trees... then the birds will drop dead from the trees. I am the wrath of God. The earth I pass will see me and tremble. But whoever follows me and the river, will win untold riches. But whoever deserts...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.