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Poster of Aguirre, the Wrath of God
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Aguirre, the Wrath of God
7.5

Aguirre, the Wrath of God

, 1972
Aguirre, der Zorn Gottes
West Germany / Biography, History, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Aguirre, the Wrath of God
7.5

Synopsis

In the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Don Lope de Aguirre leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado.

Cast

Klaus Kinski
Helena Rojo
Del Negro
Ruy Guerra
Peter Berling
Cecilia Rivera
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Composer Popol Vuh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 29 December 1972
Release date
22 January 1976 Argentina
1 May 1981 Finland
26 February 1975 France
29 December 1972 Germany
12 November 1974 Great Britain
14 February 2005 Greece
28 May 1975 Italy
26 February 1983 Japan G
18 March 1979 Portugal
2 August 2002 South Korea 12
15 April 1975 Spain
29 December 1972 Sweden 15
2 April 1977 USA
Budget $370,000
Worldwide Gross $37,987
Production Werner Herzog Filmproduktion, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
Aguirre, der Zorn Gottes, Aguirre, the Wrath of God, Aguirre, la ira de Dios, Aguirre, la colère de Dieu, アギーレ／神の怒り, Agirė, Dievo rūstybė, Aguirre - guds vrede, Aguirre - jumalan viha, Aguirre furore di Dio, Aguirre jumala viha, Aguirre, a cólera de Deus, Aguirre, a Cólera dos Deuses, Aguirre, de toorn vn God, Aguirre, den gale erobrer, Aguirre, gniew boży, Aguirre, gnjev Božji, Aguirre, Guds vrede, Aguirre, Isten haragja, Aguirre, Jumalan viha, Aguirre, la còlera de Déu, Aguirre, la cólera de Dios, Aguirre, minia lui D-zeu, Aguirre, o Aventureiro, Aguirre: Guds vrede, Aguirre: la ira de Dios, Aguirre: The Wrath of God, Jakten på El Dorado, Αγκίρε, η μάστιγα του Θεού, Αγκίρε, η οργή του Θεού, Агире - гнев Божији, Агире, гняв Божий, Агирре, гнев божий, Аґірре, гнів Божий, 天譴

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Aguirre, the Wrath of God

Quotes

Don Lope de Aguirre I am the great traitor. There must be no other. Anyone who even thinks about deserting this mission will be cut up into 198 pieces. Those pieces will be stamped on until what is left can be used only to paint walls. Whoever takes one grain of corn or one drop of water... more than his ration, will be locked up for 155 years. If I, Aguirre, want the birds to drop dead from the trees... then the birds will drop dead from the trees. I am the wrath of God. The earth I pass will see me and tremble. But whoever follows me and the river, will win untold riches. But whoever deserts...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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