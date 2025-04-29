6.5Fata Morgana
Fata Morgana, 1971
West Germany / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Cast
Lotte Eisner
Narrator
Wolfgang Büttner
Narrator
Manfred Eigendorf
Narrator
Eugen Des Montagnes
James William Gledhill
Wolfgang von Ungern-Sternberg
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Composer Leonard Cohen, Blind Faith, François Couperin, George Frideric Handel
Film details
Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 12 May 1971
Release date
|16 May 2018
|France
|TP
|4 June 1971
|Germany
|7 October 1971
|USA
Production Werner Herzog Filmproduktion
Also known as
Fata Morgana, Фата Моргана, Фата-моргана, 蜃気楼
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Fata Morgana
Family Romance, LLC Documentary
2019, Germany / USA
6.7
Invincible Drama, War
2001, Great Britain / Germany / Ireland
6.4
Gesualdo: Death for Five Voices Musical, Documentary, Crime, Biography
1995, Germany
6.9
Lessons of Darkness Documentary, War
1992, Great Britain / France / Germany
7.9
Allemagne 90 neuf zéro Drama
1991, France
6.9
Where the Green Ants Dream Drama
1984, West Germany / Australia
6.1
Woyzeck Drama
1979, Germany
7.0
Heart of Glass Drama, Comedy
1976, West Germany
6.9
Stroszek Drama, Comedy
1976, West Germany
7.8
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Biography, History, Drama
1974, West Germany
7.2
Land of Silence and Darkness Documentary
1971, West Germany
7.9
Even Dwarfs Started Small Drama, Comedy
1970, Germany
6.8
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
2026, Russia, History, Drama