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Poster of Fata Morgana
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Fata Morgana
6.5

Fata Morgana

, 1971
Fata Morgana
West Germany / Drama, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Fata Morgana
6.5

Cast

Lotte Eisner
Narrator
Wolfgang Büttner
Narrator
Manfred Eigendorf
Narrator
Eugen Des Montagnes
James William Gledhill
Wolfgang von Ungern-Sternberg
Director Werner Herzog
Writer Werner Herzog
Composer Leonard Cohen, Blind Faith, François Couperin, George Frideric Handel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 12 May 1971
Release date
16 May 2018 France TP
4 June 1971 Germany
7 October 1971 USA
Production Werner Herzog Filmproduktion
Also known as
Fata Morgana, Фата Моргана, Фата-моргана, 蜃気楼

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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