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Poster of Mädchen in Uniform
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Mädchen in Uniform
7.0

Mädchen in Uniform

, 1958
Mädchen in Uniform
France, West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mädchen in Uniform
7.0

Cast

Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Manuela von Meinhardis
Lilly Palmer
Elisabeth von Bernburg
Therese Giehse
Headmistress
Blandine Ebinger
Miss von Racket
Adelheid Seeck
Princess
Gina Albert
Marga von Rackow
Sabine Sinjen
Ilse von Westhagen
Christine Kaufmann
Mia
Danik Patisson
Alexandra von Treskow
Ginette Pigeon
Edelgard von Kleist
Director Géza von Radványi
Writer Christa Winsloe, Friedrich Dammann, Franz Höllering
Composer Peter Sandloff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 7 July 1958
Release date
5 November 1958 France
7 July 1958 Germany
17 August 1965 USA NR
Production Central Cinema Company Film (CCC), Les Films Modernes (I), Productions Emile Natan
Also known as
Mädchen in Uniform, Jeunes filles en uniforme, Corrupción en el internado, Dziewczęta w mundurkach, Farlig böjelse, Fete în uniformă, Girls in Uniform, Internado de señoritas, Lányok egyenruhában, Mädchen in Uniform (Girls in Uniform), Meisjes in uniform, Parthenes me stoli, Piger i uniform, Ragazze in uniforme, Raparigas de Uniforme, Senhoritas de Uniforme, Tyttöjä murrosiässä, Девушки в униформе, 制服の処女

Film rating

7.0
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Manuela von Meinhardis I'm not scared. Of anybody. Of absolutely nobody! Cheers! Cheers, fraulein von Bernberg! I love her. I love her!
Headmistress That's scandalous!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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