I'm not scared. Of anybody. Of absolutely nobody! Cheers! Cheers, fraulein von Bernberg! I love her. I love her!

Manuela von Meinhardis I'm not scared. Of anybody. Of absolutely nobody! Cheers! Cheers, fraulein von Bernberg! I love her. I love her!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.