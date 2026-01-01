ProductionCentral Cinema Company Film (CCC), Les Films Modernes (I), Productions Emile Natan
Also known as
Mädchen in Uniform, Jeunes filles en uniforme, Corrupción en el internado, Dziewczęta w mundurkach, Farlig böjelse, Fete în uniformă, Girls in Uniform, Internado de señoritas, Lányok egyenruhában, Mädchen in Uniform (Girls in Uniform), Meisjes in uniform, Parthenes me stoli, Piger i uniform, Ragazze in uniforme, Raparigas de Uniforme, Senhoritas de Uniforme, Tyttöjä murrosiässä, Девушки в униформе, 制服の処女
Film rating
7.0
Rate15 votes
7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Manuela von MeinhardisI'm not scared. Of anybody. Of absolutely nobody! Cheers! Cheers, fraulein von Bernberg! I love her. I love her!
HeadmistressThat's scandalous!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.