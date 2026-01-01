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Poster of La grande strada azzurra
6.9
Kinoafisha Films La grande strada azzurra
6.9

La grande strada azzurra

, 1957
La grande strada azzurra
Italy, France, West Germany, Yugoslavia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of La grande strada azzurra
6.9

Cast

Yves Montand
Yves Montand
Giovanni Squarciò
Alida Valli
Rosetta, la moglie
Francisco Rabal
Francisco Rabal
Salvatore
Umberto Spadaro
Mario Girotti
Peter Carsten
Riva, 2nd Coast Guard Officer
Federica Ranchi
Diana Squarciò, la figlia
Terence Hill
Renato
Josip Batistic
Stane Potokar
Angelo Zanolli
Janez Vrhovec
Director Gillo Pontecorvo
Writer Franco Solinas, Ennio De Concini, Gillo Pontecorvo
Composer Carlo Franci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / West Germany / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 22 November 1957
Release date
4 May 1962 Finland K-16
30 July 1958 France
12 April 1960 Germany
21 April 1960 Hungary
22 November 1957 Italy
9 June 1959 Japan
17 November 1960 Mexico
7 May 1959 Portugal
2 March 1960 Romania
25 November 1963 Spain
19 May 1959 Sweden 15
6 June 2001 USA NR
13 June 1960 USSR
24 February 1958 Yugoslavia
Production G.E.S.I. Cinematografica, Play Art, Eichberg-Film
Also known as
La grande strada azzurra, A Grande Estrada Azul, Das Leben ist ohne Gnade, El Gran Camino Azul, Un dénommé Squarcio, A nagy kék országút, Das Leben kennt keine Gnade, Das Leben ohne Gnade, Den grymma vägen, Den store blå vegen, Die grosse blaue Strasse, La Grande Route bleue, La grande strada azzurra (Squarciò), O dromos tis orgis, Pescarii din arhipelag, Platus mėlynas kelias, Prisionero del Mar, The Wide Blue Road, Vaarallinen saalistaja, Veliki plavi put, Wielki błękitny szlak, Большая голубая дорога, Големият син път, 青い大きな海

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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