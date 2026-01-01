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Poster of Just a Gigolo
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Just a Gigolo
5.5

Just a Gigolo

, 1979
Schoner Gigolo, armer Gigolo
West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Just a Gigolo
5.5

Synopsis

After World War I, a war hero returns to Berlin to find that there's no place for him--he has no skills other than what he learned in the army, and can only find menial, low-paying jobs. He decides to become a gigolo to lonely rich women.

Cast

Curd Jürgens
Prince
David Bowie
David Bowie
Paul Ambrosius von Przygodski
David Hemmings
David Hemmings
Captain Hermann Kraft
Kim Novak
Helga von Kaiserling
Sydne Rome
Cilly
Maria Schell
Pauls Mutti Frau von Przygodski
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Baroness von Semering
Erika Pluhar
Eva
Hilde Weissner
Aunt Hilda
Werner Pochath
Otto
Director David Hemmings
Writer Rolf Thiele, Joshua Sinclair, Ennio De Concini
Composer Günther Fischer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 16 November 1978
Release date
16 November 1978 Germany
14 February 1979 Great Britain
6 April 1979 Ireland 12
1 May 1981 USA
MPAA R
Production Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), Leguan Film Berlin, Sender Freies Berlin (SFB)
Also known as
Schöner Gigolo, armer Gigolo, Just a Gigolo, Gigolo, Apenas um Gigolô, C'est mon gigolo, Csak egy gigolo, Dzsigoló, Gigoló, Gigolò, Gigolo frumos, gigolo sărac, História de um gigolo, Sólo un gigolo, Suuri gigolo, Vain gigolo, Zigolo, Zwyczajny żigolo, Жиголо, Прекрасный жиголо - несчастный жиголо, ジャスト・ア・ジゴロ

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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