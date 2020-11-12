ProductionBavaria Film, Filmverlag der Autoren, Les Films du Losange
Also known as
Der amerikanische Freund, The American Friend, El amigo americano, O Amigo Americano, America no Yûjin, Americký priatel, Americký priateľ, Americký prítel, Americký přítel, Amerikalı Arkadaş, Amerikanska vännen, Amerikkalainen ystävä, Amerykański przyjaciel, Az amerikai barát, Den amerikanske vännen, Den amerikanske ven, Framed, L'ami américain, L'amico americano, Med døden som innsats, Prietenul american, Prijatelj iz Amerike, Regel uten unntak, Rule Without Exception, Ένας Αμερικανός φίλος, Американский друг, Американський друг, アメリカの友人, 美國朋友, Den amerikanske vennen, 미국인 친구, 미국 친구, SCAN: Draugas iš Amerikos, Wim Wenders: Amerika's Vriend in LA
Film rating
7.4
Rate14 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Jonathan ZimmermannWhy did you spread this rumor that I am with one foot in the grave?
Tom RipleyRemember that day we were introduced at the auction? You said, "I've heard of you." You said that in a very nasty way.
Jonathan ZimmermannThat was all?
Tom RipleyIsn't that enough?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.