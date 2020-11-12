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Poster of The American Friend
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The American Friend
7.4

The American Friend

, 1977
Der amerikanische Freund
West Germany, Portugal, USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The American Friend
7.4

Cast

Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
Tom Ripley
Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Jonathan Zimmermann
Lisa Kreuzer
Marianne Zimmermann
Gérard Blain
Raoul Minot
Nicholas Ray
'Derwatt'
Samuel Fuller
Samuel Fuller
Der Amerikaner
Peter Lilienthal
Marcangelo
Daniel Schmid
Igraham
Sandy Whitelaw
Arzt in Paris
Jean Eustache
Freundlicher Mann
Director Wim Wenders
Writer Patricia Highsmith, Wim Wenders
Composer Jürgen Knieper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany / Portugal / USA
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 26 May 1977
Release date
26 May 1977 Russia 16+
28 September 1977 France
24 June 1977 Germany
28 September 1977 Great Britain
11 October 1977 Japan G
26 May 1977 Kazakhstan
26 May 1977 Ukraine
Budget 3,000,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $4,005
Production Bavaria Film, Filmverlag der Autoren, Les Films du Losange
Also known as
Der amerikanische Freund, The American Friend, El amigo americano, O Amigo Americano, America no Yûjin, Americký priatel, Americký priateľ, Americký prítel, Americký přítel, Amerikalı Arkadaş, Amerikanska vännen, Amerikkalainen ystävä, Amerykański przyjaciel, Az amerikai barát, Den amerikanske vännen, Den amerikanske ven, Framed, L'ami américain, L'amico americano, Med døden som innsats, Prietenul american, Prijatelj iz Amerike, Regel uten unntak, Rule Without Exception, Ένας Αμερικανός φίλος, Американский друг, Американський друг, アメリカの友人, 美國朋友, Den amerikanske vennen, 미국인 친구, 미국 친구, SCAN: Draugas iš Amerikos, Wim Wenders: Amerika's Vriend in LA

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Jonathan Zimmermann Why did you spread this rumor that I am with one foot in the grave?
Tom Ripley Remember that day we were introduced at the auction? You said, "I've heard of you." You said that in a very nasty way.
Jonathan Zimmermann That was all?
Tom Ripley Isn't that enough?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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