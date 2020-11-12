ProductionAlbatros Filmproduktion, Fengler Films, Filmverlag der Autoren
Also known as
Die Ehe der Maria Braun, The Marriage of Maria Braun, El matrimonio de María Braun, Brak Marije Braun, Le mariage de Maria Braun, Maria Brauns äktenskap, O Casamento de Maria Braun, Bir Evliliğin Öyküsü, Căsătoria Mariei Braun, Het Huwelijk van Maria Braun, Il matrimonio di Maria Braun, Małżeństwo Marii Braun, Maria Braun házassága, Maria Braun no Kekkon, Maria Braun'un Evliliği, Maria Braunin avioliitto, Maria Brauns ægteskab, Maria Brauns ekteskap, Ο γάμος της Μαρίας Μπράουν, Бракът на Мария Браун, Заміжжя Марії Браун, Замужество Марии Браун, マリア・ブラウンの結婚, マリア･ブラウンの結婚, 玛丽亚布劳恩的婚姻, Шлюб Марії Браун, 마리아 브라운의 결혼
Film rating
7.6
Rate15 votes
7.7IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Maria BraunI'm a master of deceit: a capitalist tool by day, and by night an agent of the proletarian masses - the Mata Hari of the Economic Miracle.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.