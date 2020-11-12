I'm a master of deceit: a capitalist tool by day, and by night an agent of the proletarian masses - the Mata Hari of the Economic Miracle.

Maria Braun I'm a master of deceit: a capitalist tool by day, and by night an agent of the proletarian masses - the Mata Hari of the Economic Miracle.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.