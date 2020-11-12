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Poster of The Marriage of Maria Braun
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Marriage of Maria Braun
7.6

The Marriage of Maria Braun

, 1979
he der Maria Braun, Die
West Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Marriage of Maria Braun
7.6

Cast

Hanna Schygulla
Hanna Schygulla
Maria Braun
Ivan Desny
Karl Oswald
Klaus Löwitsch
Hermann Braun
Gisela Uhlen
Mother
Elisabeth Trissenaar
Betti Klenze
Gottfried John
Willi Klenze
Hark Bohm
Senkenberg
George Eagles
Bill
Claus Holm
Doctor
Günter Lamprecht
Hans Wetzel
Director Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Writer Kurt Raab, Pea Fröhlich, Peter Märthesheimer, Rainer Werner Fassbinder
Composer Peer Raben
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1979
World premiere 20 February 1979
Release date
19 October 1979 Finland
23 March 1979 Germany
19 December 1979 Italy
2 February 1980 Japan G
29 October 1994 South Korea 18
MPAA R
Budget 1,975,000 DEM
Worldwide Gross $12,119
Production Albatros Filmproduktion, Fengler Films, Filmverlag der Autoren
Also known as
Die Ehe der Maria Braun, The Marriage of Maria Braun, El matrimonio de María Braun, Brak Marije Braun, Le mariage de Maria Braun, Maria Brauns äktenskap, O Casamento de Maria Braun, Bir Evliliğin Öyküsü, Căsătoria Mariei Braun, Het Huwelijk van Maria Braun, Il matrimonio di Maria Braun, Małżeństwo Marii Braun, Maria Braun házassága, Maria Braun no Kekkon, Maria Braun'un Evliliği, Maria Braunin avioliitto, Maria Brauns ægteskab, Maria Brauns ekteskap, Ο γάμος της Μαρίας Μπράουν, Бракът на Мария Браун, Заміжжя Марії Браун, Замужество Марии Браун, マリア・ブラウンの結婚, マリア･ブラウンの結婚, 玛丽亚布劳恩的婚姻, Шлюб Марії Браун, 마리아 브라운의 결혼

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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