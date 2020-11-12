Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Clowns
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Clowns
7.1

The Clowns

, 1971
The Clowns / I clowns
Italy, France, West Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Clowns
7.1

Cast

Federico Fellini
Federico Fellini
Riccardo Billi
Clown
Gigi Reder
Clown
Tino Scotti
Clown
Valentini
Clown
Fanfulla
Clown
Merli
Clown
Carlo Rizzo
Clown
Alberto Colombaioni
Clown
Pistoni
Clown
Martana
Clown
Director Federico Fellini
Writer Federico Fellini, Bernardino Zapponi
Composer Nino Rota
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 5 March 1970
Release date
3 April 1972 Denmark
10 March 1971 France
27 December 1970 Italy
4 December 1976 Japan G
5 March 1970 USA
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $284
Production RAI Radiotelevisione Italiana, Compagnia Leone Cinematografica, Office de Radiodiffusion Télévision Française (ORTF)
Also known as
I clowns, The Clowns, Os Clowns, Los payasos, Bohócok, Clovnii, Clownerna, Die Clowns, Fellini I Clowns, Fellinis Klovnene, Ferini no Doukashi, Klounai, Klovnerne, Klovni, Klovnit - onnellisten maailma, Klovnovi, Klowni, Les clowns, Los clowns, Os Palhaços, Palyaçolar, Οι κλόουν, Клоуны, フェリーニの道化師, 小丑

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Clowns

The Voice of the Moon
The Voice of the Moon Comedy, Adventure, Drama
1990, Italy / France
6.0
Ginger and Fred
Ginger and Fred Comedy, Drama
1986, Italy / France / West Germany
6.0
City of Women
City of Women Comedy, Drama
1980, Italy / France
6.0
Il bidone
Il bidone Drama, Comedy
1955, Italy / France
7.0
Intervista
Intervista Drama, Sci-Fi, Biography, Comedy
1987, Italy
6.0
Roma
Roma Drama, Comedy
1972, Italy / France
7.0
Satyricon
Satyricon Fantasy, Adventure, Romantic, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Comedy
1969, Italy / France
7.0
And the Ship Sails On
And the Ship Sails On Music, Drama
1983, Italy / France
7.0
Orchestra Rehearsal
Orchestra Rehearsal Musical, Drama
1978, France / Italy / West Germany
6.0
Fellini's Casanova
Fellini's Casanova History, Adult, Biography, Drama
1976, Italy / USA
7.0
Juliet of the Spirits
Juliet of the Spirits Drama
1965, Italy / France / West Germany
7.0
Boccaccio '70
Boccaccio '70 Drama
1962, Italy / France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more