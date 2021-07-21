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Poster of Heroes and Sinners
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Heroes and Sinners
6.7

Heroes and Sinners

, 1955
Heros sont fatigues, Les
France, West Germany / Drama, Adventure / 18+
Poster of Heroes and Sinners
6.7

Cast

Yves Montand
Yves Montand
María Félix
Jean Servais
Elisabeth Manet
Gert Fröbe
Harry-Max
Director Yves Ciampi
Writer Jean-Charles Tacchella, Christiane Garnier, Yves Ciampi, Jacques-Laurent Bost
Composer Louiguy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1955
Online premiere 21 July 2021
World premiere 5 September 1955
Release date
21 February 1958 Australia
1 November 1955 Austria
4 November 1955 Belgium
27 July 1956 Denmark
27 April 1956 Finland
12 September 1955 France
13 October 1955 Germany
18 October 1955 Japan
8 November 1956 Mexico
16 January 1956 Sweden
7 May 1958 Turkey
11 May 1959 USA
Production Central Cinema Company Film (CCC), Cila Films, Terra Films
Also known as
Les héros sont fatigués, Die Helden sind müde, Heroes and Sinners, A hősök elfáradtak, Bohaterowie są zmęczeni, De trötta hjältarna, Eroii sunt obosiţi, Gli eroi sono stanchi, Heltene er trette, Heltenes tid er forbi, Heroji su umorni, Het waren helden, Los héroes están cansados, Los héroes están fatigados, Oi iroes kourastikan, Os Heróis Estão Cansados, Sankarit ovat väsyneet, The Heroes Are Tired, Yorgun Kahramanlar, 悪の決算

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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