8.2 IMDb Rating: 8.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks (1990 - 2017)

Twin Peaks 18+
Production year 1990
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Showtime
TV channel ABC
Runtime 48 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The cult dramatic series "Twin Peaks" tells the story of a fictional town located in the state of Washington, USA. The residents of Twin Peaks enjoy the tranquility of their small town, where everything is familiar and routine. However, everything changes when the lifeless body of high school student Laura Palmer is found on the shore of the lake. A talented young FBI agent named Dale Cooper arrives to investigate this tragedy, falling in love with the local area. The high-profile case of the young girl's murder forever changes the face of Twin Peaks and its inhabitants.
Creator
David Lynch
David Lynch
Mark Frost
Warren Frost
Warren Frost Dr. William Hayward
Lara Flynn Boyle
Lara Flynn Boyle Donna Marie Hayward
Ray Wise
Ray Wise Leland Palmer
Richard Beymer
Richard Beymer Benjamin Horne
8.2
8.7 IMDb
Seasons
Twin Peaks - Season 1 Season 1
1990, 8 episodes
 
Twin Peaks - Season 2 Season 2
1990, 22 episodes
 
Twin Peaks - Season 3 Season 3
2017, 18 episodes
 
