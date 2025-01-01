The cult dramatic series "Twin Peaks" tells the story of a fictional town located in the state of Washington, USA. The residents of Twin Peaks enjoy the tranquility of their small town, where everything is familiar and routine. However, everything changes when the lifeless body of high school student Laura Palmer is found on the shore of the lake. A talented young FBI agent named Dale Cooper arrives to investigate this tragedy, falling in love with the local area. The high-profile case of the young girl's murder forever changes the face of Twin Peaks and its inhabitants.

