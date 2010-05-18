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Poster of Of Gods and Men
7.1
Of Gods and Men - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Of Gods and Men
7.1

Of Gods and Men

, 2010
Des hommes et des dieux
France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Of Gods and Men
7.1
Of Gods and Men - Trailer
Of Gods and Men  Trailer

Synopsis

Under threat by fundamentalist terrorists, a group of Trappist monks stationed with an impoverished Algerian community must decide whether to leave or stay.

Cast

Michael Lonsdale
Luc
Philippe Laudenbach
Philippe Laudenbach
Célestin
Jacques Herlin
Amédée
Loïc Pichon
Jean-Pierre
Olivier Rabourdin
Olivier Rabourdin
Christophe
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
Christian
Xavier Maly
Michel
Jean-Marie Frin
Paul
Abdelhafid Metalsi
Nouredine
Sabrina Ouazani
Sabrina Ouazani
Rabbia
Director Xavier Beauvois
Writer Étienne Comar, Xavier Beauvois
Composer Mike Kourtzer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2010
World premiere 18 May 2010
Release date
7 July 2011 Argentina
17 December 2010 Austria
15 April 2011 Brazil
7 July 2010 Czechia
7 April 2011 Denmark
20 May 2011 Estonia
7 January 2011 Finland
18 May 2010 France
5 November 2010 Germany
18 November 2010 Greece
27 January 2011 Hungary
3 December 2010 Ireland
14 April 2011 Israel
22 October 2010 Italy
5 March 2011 Japan
31 March 2011 Lebanon
8 July 2011 Mexico
18 November 2010 Netherlands
28 January 2011 Poland
11 November 2010 Portugal
3 March 2011 Romania
21 April 2011 Slovenia
25 February 2011 South Africa
19 January 2012 South Korea 15
18 March 2012 Spain
14 January 2011 Sweden
29 October 2010 Switzerland
1 July 2011 Turkey
25 February 2011 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget €4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $43,803,417
Production Why Not Productions, Armada Films, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Des hommes et des dieux, Of Gods and Men, De dioses y hombres, Al Elohim va'anashim, Bozji mozje, De déus i homes, Dos Homens e dos Deuses, Emberek és istenek, Gudar och människor, Homens e Deuses, Jumalista ja ihmisistä, Kamigami to Otoko tachi, Ludzie Boga, O bogovima i ljudima, O bohoch a luďoch, O bozích a lidech, Om guder og mænd, Om guder og mennesker, Tanrılar ve İnsanlar, Uomini di Dio, Von Menschen und Göttern, Ενώπιον θεών και ανθρώπων, За хората и боговете, О людях и богах, 人神之間, 神々と男たち, Tanrilar ve Insanlar, 人与神

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Of Gods and Men - Trailer
Of Gods and Men Trailer
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Quotes

Christian [Voice-over] Should it ever befall me, and it could happen today, to be a victim of the terrorism swallowing up all foreigners here, I would like my community, my church, my family, to remember that my life was given to God and to this country. That the Unique Master of all life was no stranger to this brutal departure. And that my death is the same as so many other violent ones, consigned to the apathy of oblivion. I've lived enough to know, I am complicit in the evil that, alas, prevails over the world and the evil that will smite me blindly. I could never desire such a death. I could never feel gladdened that these people I love be accused randomly of my murder. I know the contempt felt for people here, indiscriminately. And I know how Islam is distorted by certain Islamism. This country, and Islam, for me are something different. They're a body and a soul. My death, of course, will quickly vindicate those who call me naïve or idealistic, but they must know that I will be freed of a burning curiosity and, God willing, will immerse my gaze in the Father's and contemplate with him his children of Islam as he sees them. This thank you which encompasses my entire life includes you, of course, friends of yesterday and today, and you too, friend of the last minute, who knew not what you were doing. Yes, to you as well I address this thank you and this farewell which you envisaged. May we meet again, happy thieves in Paradise, if it pleases God the Father of us both. Amen. Insha'Allah.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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