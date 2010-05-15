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Next to putting a dick in your mouth with Lady Gaga playing in the background, that's about as gay as it gets.

Stella Next to putting a dick in your mouth with Lady Gaga playing in the background, that's about as gay as it gets.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.