Cast
Cast and Crew
Composer
Robin Guthrie, Vivek Maddala, Mark Peters, Ulrich Schnauss
Film details
Country
USA / France
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
26 January 2011
World premiere
15 May 2010
Release date
|15 May 2010
|Russia
|
|16+
|8 December 2010
|Belgium
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Brazil
|
|
|4 March 2011
|Finland
|
|
|6 October 2010
|France
|
|
|16 June 2011
|Germany
|
|
|10 June 2011
|Great Britain
|
|
|15 May 2010
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|28 April 2011
|Netherlands
|
|
|2 December 2013
|Peru
|
|
|19 May 2011
|Portugal
|
|
|15 July 2011
|Taiwan
|
|
|15 May 2010
|Ukraine
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$635,162
Production
Desperate Pictures, Wild Bunch, Super Crispy Entertainment
Also known as
Kaboom, Boom, Gümmm, Kaboom - Alucinação, Nagy badabumm, Ба-бах!, カブーン!