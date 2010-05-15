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Poster of Kaboom
5.7
Kaboom - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kaboom
5.7

Kaboom

, 2010
Kaboom
USA, France / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kaboom
5.7
Kaboom - trailer
Kaboom  trailer

Synopsis

A sci-fi story centered on the sexual awakening of a group of college students.

Cast

Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett
Thomas Dekker
Thomas Dekker
James Duval
Andy Fischer-Price
Nicole LaLiberte
Nicole LaLiberte
Natalie Alyn Lind
Natalie Alyn Lind
Director Gregg Araki
Writer Gregg Araki
Composer Robin Guthrie, Vivek Maddala, Mark Peters, Ulrich Schnauss
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 26 January 2011
World premiere 15 May 2010
Release date
15 May 2010 Russia 16+
8 December 2010 Belgium
7 June 2012 Brazil
4 March 2011 Finland
6 October 2010 France
16 June 2011 Germany
10 June 2011 Great Britain
15 May 2010 Kazakhstan
28 April 2011 Netherlands
2 December 2013 Peru
19 May 2011 Portugal
15 July 2011 Taiwan
15 May 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $635,162
Production Desperate Pictures, Wild Bunch, Super Crispy Entertainment
Also known as
Kaboom, Boom, Gümmm, Kaboom - Alucinação, Nagy badabumm, Ба-бах!, カブーン!

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
5.7 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Kaboom - trailer
Kaboom Trailer
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Quotes

Stella Next to putting a dick in your mouth with Lady Gaga playing in the background, that's about as gay as it gets.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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