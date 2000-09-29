Menu
Poster of Tears of the Black Tiger
Рейтинги
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Tears of the Black Tiger

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 29 September 2000
Release date
5 October 2000 Canada
11 May 2001 France
29 September 2000 Thailand
14 June 2001 USA
Worldwide Gross $138,615
Production Aichi Arts Center, Film Bangkok, Five Star Production Co. Ltd.
Also known as
Fah talai jone, Tears of the Black Tiger, A fekete tigris könnyei, As Lágrimas do Tigre Negro, Fa talai jone, Heaven Gets the Bad Guy, Las lágrimas del tigre negro, Le lacrime della tigre nera, Les Larmes du tigre noir, Łzy Czarnego Tygrysa, Ta dakrya tou mavrou tigri, Слезы черного тигра, 快盗ブラック・タイガー, 老虎头上结情疤, 黑虎的眼泪
Director
Wisit Sasanatieng
Cast
Chartchai Ngamsan
Stella Malucchi
Supakorn Kitsuwon
Arawat Ruangvuth
Cast and Crew
