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Poster of Shrek
8.3
Shrek - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Shrek
8.3

Shrek

, 2001
Shrek
USA / Animation, Family, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Shrek
8.3
Shrek - Trailer
Shrek  Trailer

Synopsis

After his swamp is filled with magical creatures, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona for a villainous lord in order to get his land back.

Cast

Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Opening Narration
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Donkey
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Princess Fiona
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Lord Farquaad
Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel
Monsieur Hood
Peter Dennis
Ogre Hunter
Andrew Adamson
Clive Pearse
Ogre Hunter
Jim Cummings
Jim Cummings
Captain of Guards
Bobby Block
Baby Bear
Chris Miller
Magic Mirror
Chris Miller
Magic Mirror
Director Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
Writer William Steig, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Joe Stillman
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams, John Powell
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 30 December 2020
World premiere 22 April 2001
Release date
31 October 2001 Russia 6+
19 July 2001 Argentina
21 June 2001 Australia
4 July 2001 Belgium
22 June 2001 Brazil
26 October 2001 Bulgaria
15 May 2026 Canada
12 July 2001 Chile
18 January 2002 China
22 June 2001 Colombia
19 July 2001 Czechia
7 September 2001 Denmark
15 August 2001 Egypt
21 September 2001 Estonia
7 September 2001 Finland
4 July 2001 France
5 September 2001 Georgia
5 July 2001 Germany
29 June 2001 Great Britain
7 September 2001 Greece
29 June 2001 Guatemala
5 July 2001 Hong Kong
21 June 2001 Hungary
20 July 2001 Iceland
27 July 2001 Indonesia
30 July 2001 Iraq
29 June 2001 Ireland
19 July 2001 Israel
15 June 2001 Italy
15 December 2001 Japan
2 November 2001 Kazakhstan
22 August 2001 Kuwait
10 March 2024 Latvia N7
2 November 2001 Lithuania
5 July 2001 Malaysia
29 June 2001 Mexico
12 July 2001 Netherlands
28 June 2001 New Zealand
21 September 2001 Norway
26 July 2001 Peru
6 September 2001 Philippines
13 July 2001 Poland
7 June 2001 Portugal
17 August 2001 Romania AP
7 June 2001 Singapore
19 July 2001 Slovakia
7 June 2001 Slovenia
6 July 2001 South Korea
13 July 2001 Spain
7 September 2001 Sweden
12 July 2001 Switzerland
30 June 2001 Taiwan
22 June 2001 Turkey
21 May 2026 UAE 18TC
18 May 2001 USA
2 November 2001 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $489,732,595
Production DreamWorks Animation, Dreamworks Pictures, PDI DreamWorks
Also known as
Shrek, Шрек, Şrek, श्रेक, Gã Chằn Tinh Tốt Bụng, Shrek - Der tollkühne Held, Shrek 3D, Ṣrek, Śrēka, Šrekas, Šreks, Σρεκ, シュレック, 史力加, 史瑞克, 怪物史瑞克, Sreka, ශ්‍රේක්, Шрэк, 怪物史莱克, Srek, Šrek, Схрек, ශ්රේක්, シェレック

Cartoon rating

8.3
Rate 153 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  129 In the Animation genre  29 In the Family genre  14 In the Comedy genre  24 In films of USA  88 In films of 2001  5
Updated 25 February 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Shrek - Trailer
Shrek Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Shrek

Quotes

[Shrek enters the tournament]
Lord Farquaad What's that? It's hideous!
Shrek Well, that's not very nice.
[gestures to Donkey]
Shrek It's just a donkey.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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