|31 October 2001
|Russia
|6+
|19 July 2001
|Argentina
|21 June 2001
|Australia
|4 July 2001
|Belgium
|22 June 2001
|Brazil
|26 October 2001
|Bulgaria
|15 May 2026
|Canada
|12 July 2001
|Chile
|18 January 2002
|China
|22 June 2001
|Colombia
|19 July 2001
|Czechia
|7 September 2001
|Denmark
|15 August 2001
|Egypt
|21 September 2001
|Estonia
|7 September 2001
|Finland
|4 July 2001
|France
|5 September 2001
|Georgia
|5 July 2001
|Germany
|29 June 2001
|Great Britain
|7 September 2001
|Greece
|29 June 2001
|Guatemala
|5 July 2001
|Hong Kong
|21 June 2001
|Hungary
|20 July 2001
|Iceland
|27 July 2001
|Indonesia
|30 July 2001
|Iraq
|29 June 2001
|Ireland
|19 July 2001
|Israel
|15 June 2001
|Italy
|15 December 2001
|Japan
|2 November 2001
|Kazakhstan
|22 August 2001
|Kuwait
|10 March 2024
|Latvia
|N7
|2 November 2001
|Lithuania
|5 July 2001
|Malaysia
|29 June 2001
|Mexico
|12 July 2001
|Netherlands
|28 June 2001
|New Zealand
|21 September 2001
|Norway
|26 July 2001
|Peru
|6 September 2001
|Philippines
|13 July 2001
|Poland
|7 June 2001
|Portugal
|17 August 2001
|Romania
|AP
|7 June 2001
|Singapore
|19 July 2001
|Slovakia
|7 June 2001
|Slovenia
|6 July 2001
|South Korea
|13 July 2001
|Spain
|7 September 2001
|Sweden
|12 July 2001
|Switzerland
|30 June 2001
|Taiwan
|22 June 2001
|Turkey
|21 May 2026
|UAE
|18TC
|18 May 2001
|USA
|2 November 2001
|Ukraine