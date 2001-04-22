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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Shrek

It's just a donkey.

Shrek It's just a donkey.

Well, that's not very nice.

Shrek Well, that's not very nice.

What's that? It's hideous!

Lord Farquaad What's that? It's hideous!

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.