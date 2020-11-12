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Poster of The Passenger
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Passenger
7.5

The Passenger

, 1975
Professione: reporter / The passenger
Italy, Spain, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Passenger
7.5

Cast

Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Locke
Maria Schneider
Maria Schneider
Girl
Jenny Runacre
Rachel
Ian Hendry
Knight
Steven Berkoff
Steven Berkoff
Stephen
Ambroise Bia
Achebe
José María Caffarel
Hotel Keeper
James Campbell
Witch doctor
Manfred Spies
German stranger
Jean-Baptiste Tiémélé
Murderer
Director Michelangelo Antonioni
Writer Mark Peploe, Enrico Sannia, Michelangelo Antonioni, Peter Wollen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Spain / France
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 28 February 1975
Release date
1 January 1976 Brazil
17 June 1975 France
16 May 1975 Germany
17 August 2023 Greece
12 August 1976 Hungary 12
28 February 1975 Italy
14 May 1976 Japan PG12
13 March 2008 Netherlands
13 September 1976 Poland 12
2 January 1976 Portugal
9 April 1975 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $822,534
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Compagnia Cinematografica Champion, Les Films Concordia
Also known as
Professione: reporter, The Passenger, Beruf: Reporter, Profession: reporter, Profissão: Repórter, Yrke: Reporter, Zanimanje: reporter, Ammatti: Reportteri, Beroep: reporter, El pasajero, El reportero, Foglalkozása: riporter, Keleivis, O Repórter, Pasagerul, Poklic: reporter, Povolání: Reportér, Povolanie: Reportér, Profesia: reporter, Reisija, Sasurai no futari, Yolcu, Zawód: reporter, Επάγγελμα: Ρεπόρτερ, Професия: Репортер, Професія: репортер, Профессия: Репортер, 여행자, さすらいの二人, 旅客, 职业：记者, 过客, Elukutse: reporter, O Passageiro

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

The Girl Isn't it funny how things happen? All the shapes we make. Wouldn't it be terrible to be blind?
David Locke I know a man who was blind. When he was nearly 40 years old, he had an operation and regained his sight.
The Girl How was it like?
David Locke At first he was elated... really high. Faces... colors... landscapes. But then everything began to change. The world was much poorer than he imagined. No one had ever told him how much dirt there was. How much ugliness. He noticed ugliness everywhere. When he was blind... he used to cross the street alone with a stick. After he regained his sight... he became afraid. He began to live in darkness. He never left his room. After three years he killed himself.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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