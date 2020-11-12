Quotes
The Girl Isn't it funny how things happen? All the shapes we make. Wouldn't it be terrible to be blind?
David Locke I know a man who was blind. When he was nearly 40 years old, he had an operation and regained his sight.
The Girl How was it like?
David Locke At first he was elated... really high. Faces... colors... landscapes. But then everything began to change. The world was much poorer than he imagined. No one had ever told him how much dirt there was. How much ugliness. He noticed ugliness everywhere. When he was blind... he used to cross the street alone with a stick. After he regained his sight... he became afraid. He began to live in darkness. He never left his room. After three years he killed himself.