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Poster of Chronicle of Poor Lovers
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Chronicle of Poor Lovers
7.3

Chronicle of Poor Lovers

, 1954
Cronache di poveri amanti
Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Chronicle of Poor Lovers
7.3

Cast

Anna Maria Ferrero
Gesuina
Antonella Lualdi
Milena
Marcello Mastroianni
Marcello Mastroianni
Ugo
Giuliano Montaldo
Alfredo Campolmi
Gabriele Tinti
Mario Parigi
Cosetta Greco
Elisa
Bruno Berellini
Carlino Bencini
Irene Cefaro
Clara
Adolfo Consolini
Corrado aka Maciste
Eva Vanicek
Bianca Quagliotti
Director Carlo Lizzani
Writer Vasco Pratolini, Sergio Amidei, Giuseppe Dagnino, Carlo Lizzani
Composer Mario Zafred
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 8 April 1954
Release date
12 June 1959 Belgium
7 February 1957 Hungary
15 September 1954 Italy
10 February 1958 USSR
12 February 1965 Uruguay
Production Cooperativa Spettatori Produttori Cinematografici
Also known as
Cronache di poveri amanti, Chronicle of Poor Lovers, Chronik armer Liebesleute, La chronique des pauvres amants, Cronica amanților săraci, Crónica de los pobres amantes, Crónica de pobres amantes, Geschichten von armen Liebenden, Hronika o siromasnim ljubavnicima, I istoria ton ftohon eraston, Kroniek der arme geliefden, Kronika Chudých Milenců, Kronika revnih ljubimcev, Os Amantes de Florença, Szegény szerelmesek krónikája, Ulica ubogich kochanków, Ulička Chudých Milenců, Повесть о бедных влюблённых, Cronica amanţilor săraci

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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