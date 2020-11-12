Similar films for Chronicle of Poor Lovers
San Babila-8 P.M. Drama
1976, Italy
6.0
Days of Love Comedy, Drama
1954, Italy / France
6.0
Alice Romantic, Comedy
1990, USA
6.0
Daniel Drama
1982, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Lacombe, Lucien Drama
1973, France / Italy / West Germany
7.0
Roaring Years Comedy
1962, Italy
7.0
As Long as You're Near Me Drama
1953, West Germany
7.0
Europe '51 Drama
1952, Italy
7.0
Bitter Rice Drama
1949, Italy
7.0
Tragic Hunt Action, Drama
1947, Italy
6.0
8½ Drama
1963, Italy / France
7.0
White Nights Drama
1957, Italy / France
8.0