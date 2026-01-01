Knights of the Round Table, Los caballeros del rey Arturo, Die Ritter der Tafelrunde, Os Cavaleiros da Távola Redonda, A kerekasztal lovagjai, Cavalerii mesei rotunde, De ridders van de ronde tafel, De ridders van de tafelronde, Els cavallers de la Taula Rodona, I cavalieri della tavola rotonda, Kraliçenin fedaisi, Les chevaliers de la table ronde, Oi ippotai tis strogylis trapezis, Pyöreän pöydän ritarit, Riddarna av runda bordet, Ridderne af det runde bord, Ridderne av det runde bord, Rycerze Okrągłego Stołu, Vitezovi okruglog stola, Рыцари Круглого стола, 円卓の騎士, Knights of the Roundtable
Film rating
6.3
Rate13 votes
6.2IMDb
Quotes
ModredWas there ever enough gold to silence a traitor?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.