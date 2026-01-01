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Poster of Knights of the Round Table
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Knights of the Round Table
6.3

Knights of the Round Table

, 1953
Knights of the Round Table
USA / Adventure, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Knights of the Round Table
6.3

Synopsis

King Arthur's rule is threatened by the adulterous love between Sir Lancelot and Queen Guinevere, a relationship the king's enemies hope to exploit.

Cast

Robert Taylor
Robert Taylor
Lancelot
Ava Gardner
Ava Gardner
Guinevere
Mel Ferrer
Arthur
Anne Crawford
Morgan Le Fay
Stanley Baker
Modred
Felix Aylmer
Merlin
Maureen Swanson
Elaine
Gabriel Woolf
Percival
Anthony Forwood
Gareth
Robert Urquhart
Gawaine
Director Richard Thorp
Writer Noel Langley, Talbot Jennings, Jan Lustig, Thomas Malory
Composer Miklós Rózsa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 22 December 1953
Release date
1 January 1955 Austria 6
15 December 1954 France
15 April 1954 Germany
12 May 1954 Great Britain PG
1 May 1954 Japan G
15 January 1954 USA
Budget $2,600,000
Worldwide Gross $14,026
Production Loew's
Also known as
Knights of the Round Table, Los caballeros del rey Arturo, Die Ritter der Tafelrunde, Os Cavaleiros da Távola Redonda, A kerekasztal lovagjai, Cavalerii mesei rotunde, De ridders van de ronde tafel, De ridders van de tafelronde, Els cavallers de la Taula Rodona, I cavalieri della tavola rotonda, Kraliçenin fedaisi, Les chevaliers de la table ronde, Oi ippotai tis strogylis trapezis, Pyöreän pöydän ritarit, Riddarna av runda bordet, Ridderne af det runde bord, Ridderne av det runde bord, Rycerze Okrągłego Stołu, Vitezovi okruglog stola, Рыцари Круглого стола, 円卓の騎士, Knights of the Roundtable

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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