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2 photos
Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
Kinoafisha
Persons
Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
Micheal Ward
Date of Birth
18 November 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
(2019)
7.6
Small Axe
(2020)
7.3
Empire of Light
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2020
2019
2018
All
9
Films
6
TV Shows
3
Actor
9
6.7
Eddington
Eddington
Comedy, Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Book of Clarence
Book of Clarence
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Beautiful Game
The Beautiful Game
Drama, Sport
2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.1
Beauty
Beauty
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
7.3
Empire of Light
Empire of Light
Drama, Romantic
2022, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Small Axe
Drama,
2020, Great Britain
8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
6.1
Blue Story
Blue Story
Crime, Drama
2019, Great Britain
5.3
The A List
Drama, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
Photos
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