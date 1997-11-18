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Micheal Ward 2 photos
Micheal Ward Micheal Ward
Kinoafisha Persons Micheal Ward

Micheal Ward

Micheal Ward

Date of Birth
18 November 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Top Boy: Summerhouse 8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse (2019)
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe (2020)
Empire of Light 7.3
Empire of Light (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eddington 6.7
Eddington Eddington
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Book of Clarence 5.8
Book of Clarence Book of Clarence
Comedy 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Beautiful Game 6.3
The Beautiful Game The Beautiful Game
Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Beauty 6.1
Beauty Beauty
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Empire of Light 7.3
Empire of Light Empire of Light
Drama, Romantic 2022, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Small Axe 7.6
Small Axe
Drama, 2020, Great Britain
Top Boy: Summerhouse 8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Blue Story 6.1
Blue Story Blue Story
Crime, Drama 2019, Great Britain
The A List 5.3
The A List
Drama, Mystery 2018, Great Britain

Photos

Майкл Уорд
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