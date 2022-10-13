Quotes
Man 1 at Bar Pardon me, excuse me? Hi, hello. Did you see my friend over there? He said hi.
Megan Twohey Could you leave us? We're talking.
Man 1 at Bar [smirks] I absolutely will. I totally understand but, I would just think, I could maybe...
Megan Twohey Alright, we're having a conversation, so if you could just...
Man 1 at Bar You should be doing something else, so...
Megan Twohey [laughs] Fuck you.
Man 1 at Bar Fuck you? I would bend you over...
Megan Twohey [smashes her hand on the table] FUCK YOU! Fuck you man, get the fuck out! Fuck you!