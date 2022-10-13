Man 1 at Bar Pardon me, excuse me? Hi, hello. Did you see my friend over there? He said hi.

Megan Twohey Could you leave us? We're talking.

Man 1 at Bar [smirks] I absolutely will. I totally understand but, I would just think, I could maybe...

Megan Twohey Alright, we're having a conversation, so if you could just...

Man 1 at Bar You should be doing something else, so...

Megan Twohey [laughs] Fuck you.

Man 1 at Bar Fuck you? I would bend you over...