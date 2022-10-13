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Poster of She Said
7.6
She Said - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films She Said
7.6

She Said

, 2022
She Said
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of She Said
7.6
She Said - Trailer
She Said  Trailer

Cast

Tom Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey
Vadim Rutman
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan
Megan Twohey
Zoe Kazan
Zoe Kazan
Jodi Kantor
Samantha Morton
Samantha Morton
Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Rebecca Corbett
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Adam Shapiro
Ron Leiber
Lola Petticrew
Young Laura
Katherine Laheen
Irish Film Crew Woman
Emma Clare O'Connor
Rachel Crooks
Dalya Knapp
Talia
Emery Ellis Harper
Violet
Director Maria Schrader
Writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Rebecca Corbett
Composer Nicholas Britell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 17 November 2022
World premiere 13 October 2022
Release date
19 June 2026 Russia
17 November 2022 Australia M
17 November 2022 Azerbaijan 17+
23 November 2022 Belgium
8 December 2022 Brazil
18 November 2022 Canada
17 November 2022 Croatia 15
1 December 2022 Czechia
6 December 2022 Denmark
18 November 2022 Finland
4 January 2023 France
17 November 2022 Georgia R
8 December 2022 Germany
18 November 2022 Great Britain
1 December 2022 Greece
17 November 2022 Hong Kong
17 November 2022 Hungary 16
25 November 2022 Indonesia
25 November 2022 Ireland 15A
4 January 2023 Italy
17 November 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
17 November 2022 Kyrgyzstan
25 November 2022 Latvia
25 November 2022 Lithuania N
5 January 2023 Mexico
24 November 2022 Netherlands
25 November 2022 Poland
17 November 2022 Portugal
25 November 2022 Romania
24 November 2022 Singapore NC16
1 December 2022 Slovakia 15
30 November 2022 South Korea
6 January 2023 Spain
18 November 2022 Sweden 11
23 November 2022 Switzerland
18 November 2022 Taiwan
18 November 2022 USA
17 November 2022 Ukraine 16+
17 November 2022 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Budget $32,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,944,212
Production Universal Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, Plan B Entertainment
Also known as
She Said, Ela Disse, Ella dijo, Al descubierto, Anche io, Asta spune ea, Azt mondta, Elle a dit, Eё правда, Jednym głosem, Kadın Dedi Ki, Když promluvila, Lời Khai Chấn Động, Milla Shella, Naise sõna, Ona je rekla, Ona ve, SHE SAID／シー・セッド その名を暴け, Tiesos galia, Untitled Jodi Kantor/Megan Twohey Movie, Viņa teica, Κάποια μίλησε, Вона сказала, Её правда, Її правда, Нейната дума, 她有話要說, 她說, SHE SAID シー・セッド その名を暴け, 她有话要说, آن زن گفت, 그녀가 말했다, Она сказала, เสียงเงียบของเธอ

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
She Said - Trailer
She Said Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Man 1 at Bar Pardon me, excuse me? Hi, hello. Did you see my friend over there? He said hi.
Megan Twohey Could you leave us? We're talking.
Man 1 at Bar [smirks] I absolutely will. I totally understand but, I would just think, I could maybe...
Megan Twohey Alright, we're having a conversation, so if you could just...
Man 1 at Bar You should be doing something else, so...
Megan Twohey [laughs] Fuck you.
Man 1 at Bar Fuck you? I would bend you over...
Megan Twohey [smashes her hand on the table] FUCK YOU! Fuck you man, get the fuck out! Fuck you!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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