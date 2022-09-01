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Poster of Blue Jean
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Blue Jean
6.9

Blue Jean

, 2022
Blue Jean
Great Britain / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Blue Jean
6.9

Synopsis

Jean, a PE teacher, is forced to live a double life. When a new student arrives and threatens to expose her sexuality, Jean is pushed to extreme lengths to keep her job and her integrity.

Cast

Rosy McEwen
Rosy McEwen
Jean Newman
Kerrie Hayes
Kerrie Hayes
Vivian Highton
Lucy Halliday
Lois Jackson
Lydia Page
Siobhan Murphy
Becky Lindsay
Jill
Maya Torres
Mindy Singh
Ellen Gowland
Carol Ridley
Amy Booth-Steel
Debbie
Stacy Abalogun
Ace
Izzy Neish
Abi
Kylie Ann Ford
Lisa
Director Georgia Oakley
Writer Georgia Oakley
Composer Chris Roe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 February 2023
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
2 November 2023 Australia M
23 June 2023 Canada
13 October 2023 Finland K-12
19 April 2023 France
5 October 2023 Germany 16
10 February 2023 Great Britain 15
27 July 2023 Greece
10 February 2023 Ireland 15A
13 October 2023 Latvia N16
25 May 2023 Netherlands 14
5 April 2023 Spain
26 January 2024 Taiwan 12+
Worldwide Gross $741,644
Production BBC Film, BFI Film Fund, Great Point Media
Also known as
Blue Jean, Zilā Džīna, Грустная Джин, 藍色的你

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 19 October 2023

Quotes

Vivian Highton How is that girl ever gonna learn she has a place in this world if you, of all people, tell her that she doesn't?
Jean Newman What makes you think she has a place in this world?
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