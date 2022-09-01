Jean, a PE teacher, is forced to live a double life. When a new student arrives and threatens to expose her sexuality, Jean is pushed to extreme lengths to keep her job and her integrity.
|2 November 2023
|Australia
|M
|23 June 2023
|Canada
|13 October 2023
|Finland
|K-12
|19 April 2023
|France
|5 October 2023
|Germany
|16
|10 February 2023
|Great Britain
|15
|27 July 2023
|Greece
|10 February 2023
|Ireland
|15A
|13 October 2023
|Latvia
|N16
|25 May 2023
|Netherlands
|14
|5 April 2023
|Spain
|26 January 2024
|Taiwan
|12+