8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Derry Girls

Derry Girls (2018 - 2022)

Derry Girls 18+
Production year 2018
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 9 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Derry Girls" is a British comedy show that aired in 2018. The story takes place in the early 90s in Northern Ireland. The main character, Erin, tries to find common ground with her mom and her very opinionated grandpa who despises her father. Erin also closely follows the events happening in her country - the numerous clashes between the police and ordinary people. At the same time, she tries to navigate her own problems, interacts with her classmates, explores the culture, keeps up with fashion, and listens to music.
Девчонки из Дерри - trailer
Derry Girls  trailer
Creator
Lisa McGee
Lisa McGee
Tara Lynne O'Neill Mary Quinn
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney Granda Joe
Kathy Kiera Clarke
Kathy Kiera Clarke Sarah McCool
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell Michelle Mallon
Tommy Tiernan
Tommy Tiernan Gerry Quinn
British TV Series

Series rating

8.0
10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Seasons
Derry Girls - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 6 episodes
 
Derry Girls - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 6 episodes
 
Derry Girls - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 7 episodes
 
