"Derry Girls" is a British comedy show that aired in 2018. The story takes place in the early 90s in Northern Ireland. The main character, Erin, tries to find common ground with her mom and her very opinionated grandpa who despises her father. Erin also closely follows the events happening in her country - the numerous clashes between the police and ordinary people. At the same time, she tries to navigate her own problems, interacts with her classmates, explores the culture, keeps up with fashion, and listens to music.

