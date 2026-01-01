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Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Date of Birth
6 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Ipoh
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Avatar 3 8.0
Avatar 3 (2025)
Marco Polo 8.0
Marco Polo (2014)

Filmography

Avatar 5
Avatar 5 Avatar 5
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2031, USA
Avatar 4
Avatar 4 Avatar 4
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2029, USA
Blade Runner 2099
Blade Runner 2099
Sci-Fi, Thriller, 2026, USA
Avatar 3 8
Avatar 3 Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2025, USA
Watch trailer
The Electric State 6
The Electric State The Electric State
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Wicked: For Good 7.6
Wicked: For Good Wicked: For Good
Family, Fantasy, Musical 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Star Trek: Section 31 4.5
Star Trek: Section 31 Star Trek: Section 31
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Ark: The Animated 6.1
Ark: The Animated
Animation, Adventure 2024, USA
Show more
News about Michelle Yeoh’s private life
Cillian Murphy
Boyle Recalls Mysterious 'Sunshine' Sequel Idea He Still Can’t Shake
Global Look Press — still from the movie 'The Electric State' (2025)
AI Takes Over Hollywood: Legendary Director Duo Boldly Embraces Its Role
Still from the film 'Sunshine'
Fans of 'Solaris' and 'Interstellar', Don't Miss This Overlooked Sci-Fi Movie Starring Murphy
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