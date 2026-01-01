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Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh
Date of Birth
6 August 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Ipoh
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
(2021)
8.0
Avatar 3
(2025)
8.0
Marco Polo
(2014)
Filmography
Avatar 5
Avatar 5
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2031, USA
Avatar 4
Avatar 4
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2029, USA
Blade Runner 2099
Sci-Fi, Thriller,
2026, USA
8
Avatar 3
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Electric State
The Electric State
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
Family, Fantasy, Musical
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Star Trek: Section 31
Star Trek: Section 31
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Ark: The Animated
Animation, Adventure
2024, USA
Show more
News about Michelle Yeoh’s private life
Boyle Recalls Mysterious 'Sunshine' Sequel Idea He Still Can’t Shake
AI Takes Over Hollywood: Legendary Director Duo Boldly Embraces Its Role
Fans of 'Solaris' and 'Interstellar', Don't Miss This Overlooked Sci-Fi Movie Starring Murphy
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