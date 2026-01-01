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Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Date of Birth
12 March 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.3
North & South
(2004)
8.3
Ghosts
(2014)
Filmography
8.1
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Great Britain
5.9
Midwinter Break
Midwinter Break
Drama
2026, Netherlands
7.6
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Drama, Crime, Horror
2025, USA
7
Mr. Burton
Mr Burton
Drama
2025, Ireland
7.1
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Winter of the Crow
Winter of the Crow
Biography, Crime, Drama
2025, Poland / Luxembourg
7.5
Disclaimer
Drama
2024, USA
5.9
Grotesquerie
Horror
2024, USA
Show more
News about Lesley Manville’s private life
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' – A Heartwarming Tale with an Impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes
Photos
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