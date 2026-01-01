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Lesley Manville 10 photos
Lesley Manville Lesley Manville
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Lesley Manville

Lesley Manville

Date of Birth
12 March 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
North & South 8.3
North & South (2004)
Ghosts 8.3
Ghosts (2014)

Filmography

National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses 8.1
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Great Britain
Midwinter Break 5.9
Midwinter Break Midwinter Break
Drama 2026, Netherlands
Monster: The Ed Gein Story 7.6
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Drama, Crime, Horror 2025, USA
Mr. Burton 7
Mr. Burton Mr Burton
Drama 2025, Ireland
Cold Storage 7.1
Cold Storage Cold Storage
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Winter of the Crow 6.5
Winter of the Crow Winter of the Crow
Biography, Crime, Drama 2025, Poland / Luxembourg
Disclaimer 7.5
Disclaimer
Drama 2024, USA
Grotesquerie 5.9
Grotesquerie
Horror 2024, USA
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News about Lesley Manville’s private life
Still from the film 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'
'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' – A Heartwarming Tale with an Impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Photos

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