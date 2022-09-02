Menu
Poster of All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed 18+
Synopsis

The life of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin is told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 23 September 2022
World premiere 2 September 2022
Release date
9 March 2023 Australia
2 November 2023 Czechia 18+
10 February 2023 Finland
15 March 2023 France
25 May 2023 Germany
27 January 2023 Great Britain
16 November 2023 Greece
27 January 2023 Ireland
12 February 2023 Italy
16 March 2023 Lithuania N16
15 January 2023 Netherlands
13 January 2023 Norway
16 June 2023 Poland
9 March 2023 Portugal
16 May 2024 Serbia o.A.
15 May 2024 South Korea
10 March 2023 Spain
13 January 2023 Sweden
10 March 2023 Taiwan, Province of China
2 December 2022 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,483,975
Production Participant, Praxis Films
Also known as
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, La belleza y el dolor, 所有的美麗與血淚, Całe to piękno i krew, Hayatın Tüm Acıları ve Güzellikleri, Kõik see ilu ja verevalamine, Ljepota i krvoproliće, Naen Goldin, modeun aleumdaumgwa yuhyeolsatae, Nan Goldin: Fotografens kamp mot läkemedelsjätten, Toda a Beleza e a Carnificina, Toute la beauté et le sang versé, Tutta la bellezza e il dolore, Όλη η ομορφιά και η αιματοχυσία, Вся красота и кровопролитие, 올 더 뷰티 앤드 더 블러드셰드, 所有的美丽与血泪, 美と殺戮のすべて, 美与恶, 美与血, 美人与流血事件
Director
Laura Poitras
Cast and Crew
Similar films for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Risk 6.3
Risk (2016)
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams 6.3
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2020)
L'ultimo uomo che dipinse il cinema 7.4
L'ultimo uomo che dipinse il cinema (2020)
The Real Estate 5.2
The Real Estate (2018)
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography 6.7
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography (2017)
The Other Side of Everything 8.0
The Other Side of Everything (2017)
Kumaré 7.5
Kumaré (2011)
Dancing Dreams 7.1
Dancing Dreams (2010)
Barcelona (un mapa) 6.0
Barcelona (un mapa) (2007)
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour (2014)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb
Film Reviews
Quotes
Nan Goldin Photography is like a flash of euphoria.
Film Trailers All trailers
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - trailer
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Trailer
