Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2006
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2006
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
16 January 2006
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Winner
All nominees
6.4
The Constant Gardener
7.6
Match Point
6.4
A History of Violence
6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck.
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.5
Walk the Line
Winner
All nominees
7.3
The Squid and the Whale
7.8
Pride & Prejudice
Pride and Prejudice
6.4
Mrs Henderson Presents
Mrs. Henderson Presents
7.2
The Producers
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Ang Lee
Brokeback Mountain
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Munich
Good Night, and Good Luck.
Fernando Meirelles
The Constant Gardener
Woody Allen
Match Point
Peter Jackson
King Kong
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Winner
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Capote
Winner
All nominees
Wentworth Miller
Prison Break
David Strathairn
Good Night, and Good Luck.
Heath Ledger
Brokeback Mountain
Patrick Dempsey
Grey's Anatomy
Russell Crowe
Cinderella Man
Terrence Howard
Hustle & Flow
Kiefer Sutherland
24
Matthew Fox
Lost
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Joaquin Phoenix
Walk the Line
Winner
Steve Carell
The Office
Winner
All nominees
Charlie Sheen
Two and a Half Men
Larry David
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Zach Braff
Scrubs
Johnny Depp
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cillian Murphy
Breakfast on Pluto
Nathan Lane
The Producers
Pierce Brosnan
The Matador
Jeff Daniels
The Squid and the Whale
Jason Lee
My Name Is Earl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Felicity Huffman
Transamerica
Winner
All nominees
Ziyi Zhang
Memoirs of a Geisha
Maria Bello
A History of Violence
Proof
North Country
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Walk the Line
Winner
All nominees
Laura Linney
The Squid and the Whale
Judi Dench
Mrs Henderson Presents
Keira Knightley
Pride & Prejudice
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Family Stone
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
The Constant Gardener
Winner
All nominees
Match Point
Michelle Williams
Brokeback Mountain
Frances McDormand
North Country
Shirley MacLaine
In Her Shoes
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Larry McMurtry, Diana Ossana
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Match Point
Woody Allen
7.6
Munich
Eric Roth, Tony Kushner
6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck.
, Grant Heslov
6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck.
, Grant Heslov
7.2
Crash
Paul Haggis, Bobby Moresco
7.6
Munich
Eric Roth, Tony Kushner
7.2
Crash
Paul Haggis, Bobby Moresco
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Bernie Taupin, Gustavo Santaolalla
Song: "A Love That Will Never Grow Old"
Winner
All nominees
4.3
Christmas in Love
Tony Renis
Song: "Christmas in Love"
7.2
The Producers
Mel Brooks
Song: "There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway"
7.7
Transamerica
Dolly Parton
Song: "Travelin' Thru"
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Alanis Morissette
Song: "Wunderkind"
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
6.9
Memoirs of a Geisha
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
7.5
King Kong
James Newton Howard
7.5
Brokeback Mountain
Gustavo Santaolalla
7.2
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Harry Gregson-Williams
Watch trailer
6.6
Syriana
Alexandre Desplat
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.4
Paradise Now
Palestine
Winner
All nominees
5.7
Tsotsi
South Africa
6.2
The Promise
The Promise / Wu ji
China
6.7
Joyeux Noel
France
7.7
Kung Fu Hustle
China
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
7.0
Lost
Winner
All nominees
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Commander in Chief
Commander in Chief
8.4
Prison Break
8.8
Rome
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
8.3
Desperate Housewives
Winner
All nominees
8.6
Weeds
8.4
Everybody Hates Chris
8.1
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Entourage
8.0
My Name Is Earl
My Name is Earl
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Geena Davis
Commander in Chief
Winner
All nominees
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
Glenn Close
The Shield
Polly Walker
Rome
Patricia Arquette
Medium
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Mary-Louise Parker
Weeds
Winner
All nominees
Felicity Huffman
Desperate Housewives
Eva Longoria
Desperate Housewives
Teri Hatcher
Desperate Housewives
Marcia Cross
Desperate Housewives
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Empire Falls
Winner
All nominees
Into the West
Into the West
7.3
Warm Springs
Lackawanna Blues
Lackawanna Blues
7.1
Blackpool
Sleeper Cell
Sleeper Cell
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Elvis
Winner
All nominees
Donald Sutherland
Human Trafficking
Ed Harris
Empire Falls
Bill Nighy
The Girl in the Café
Kenneth Branagh
Warm Springs
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
S. Epatha Merkerson
Lackawanna Blues
Winner
All nominees
Kelly Macdonald
The Girl in the Café
Their Eyes Were Watching God
Cynthia Nixon
Warm Springs
Mira Sorvino
Human Trafficking
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Newman
Empire Falls
Winner
All nominees
Randy Quaid
Elvis
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Naveen Andrews
Lost
Donald Sutherland
Commander in Chief
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Sandra Oh
Winner
8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Sandra Oh
Winner
All nominees
8.4
Boston Legal
Candice Bergen
8.4
Boston Legal
Candice Bergen
Empire Falls
Joanne Woodward
8.6
Weeds
Elizabeth Perkins
Elvis
Elvis
Camryn Manheim
8.6
Weeds
Elizabeth Perkins
Empire Falls
Joanne Woodward
Elvis
Elvis
Camryn Manheim
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Syriana
Winner
All nominees
Paul Giamatti
Cinderella Man
Matt Dillon
Crash
Will Ferrell
The Producers
Bob Hoskins
Mrs Henderson Presents
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
Year
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Golden Globes 2024
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Show all
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Golden Globes, USA 1974
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Golden Globes, USA 1969
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Golden Globes, USA 1966
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Golden Globes, USA 1960
Golden Globes, USA 1959
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Golden Globes, USA 1957
Golden Globes, USA 1956
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Golden Globes, USA 1953
Golden Globes, USA 1952
Golden Globes, USA 1951
Golden Globes, USA 1950
Golden Globes, USA 1949
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Golden Globes, USA 1947
Golden Globes, USA 1946
Golden Globes, USA 1945
Golden Globes, USA 1944
Nominations
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Show all
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series, Drama
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Director
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Best Actress - Drama
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Song
Best Original Score
Best Foreign Film
Best Animated Film
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best TV Actor - Drama
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Best TV Actress - Drama
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography - Black and White
Best Cinematography - Color
Best Documentary
Best Documentary Film
Best Documentary of Historical Interest
Best English-Language Foreign Film
Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Best International News Coverage
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Female
Best Motion Picture Acting Debut - Male
Best Outdoor Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Best Picture
Best TV Producer/Director
Best TV Program
Best TV Show
Best TV Show - Variety
Best TV Special
Best TV Star - Female
Best TV Star - Male
Best Television Special - Variety or Musical
Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
Foreign Newcomer - Female
Foreign Newcomer - Male
Most Promising Newcomer
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Female
New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture - Male
Television Achievement
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Honor Award
Special Merit Award
Silver Globe / Best Foreign-Language Foreign Film
Special Journalistic Merit Award
Outstanding Merit
Hollywood Citizenship Award
Special Achievement Award
Mr. Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Samuel Goldwyn Award
Miss Golden Globe
Special Award
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree