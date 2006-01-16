Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2006

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2006

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 16 January 2006
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Winner
All nominees
The Constant Gardener 6.4
Match Point 7.6
A History of Violence 6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck. 6.4
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Walk the Line 7.5
Winner
All nominees
The Squid and the Whale 7.3
Pride & Prejudice 7.8
Mrs Henderson Presents 6.4
The Producers 7.2
Golden Globe / Best Director
Ang Lee
Winner
All nominees
Steven Spielberg
Fernando Meirelles
Woody Allen
Peter Jackson
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Hugh Laurie
Winner
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Winner
All nominees
Wentworth Miller
David Strathairn
Heath Ledger
Patrick Dempsey
Russell Crowe
Terrence Howard
Kiefer Sutherland
Matthew Fox
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Joaquin Phoenix
Winner
Steve Carell
Winner
All nominees
Charlie Sheen
Larry David
Zach Braff
Johnny Depp
Cillian Murphy
Nathan Lane
Pierce Brosnan
Jeff Daniels
Jason Lee
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Felicity Huffman
Winner
All nominees
Ziyi Zhang
Maria Bello
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
All nominees
Laura Linney
Judi Dench
Keira Knightley
Sarah Jessica Parker
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
All nominees
Michelle Williams
Frances McDormand
Shirley MacLaine
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Larry McMurtry, Diana Ossana
Winner
All nominees
Match Point 7.6
Woody Allen
Munich 7.6
Eric Roth, Tony Kushner
Good Night, and Good Luck. 6.4
Good Night, and Good Luck. 6.4
Crash 7.2
Paul Haggis, Bobby Moresco
Munich 7.6
Eric Roth, Tony Kushner
Crash 7.2
Golden Globe / Best Song
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Bernie Taupin, Gustavo Santaolalla Song: "A Love That Will Never Grow Old"
Winner
All nominees
Christmas in Love 4.3
Tony Renis Song: "Christmas in Love"
The Producers 7.2
Mel Brooks Song: "There's Nothing Like a Show on Broadway"
Transamerica 7.7
Dolly Parton Song: "Travelin' Thru"
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
Alanis Morissette Song: "Wunderkind"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Memoirs of a Geisha 6.9
John Williams
Winner
All nominees
King Kong 7.5
James Newton Howard
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
Gustavo Santaolalla
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
Harry Gregson-Williams
Syriana 6.6
Alexandre Desplat
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Paradise Now 7.4
Palestine
Winner
All nominees
Tsotsi 5.7
South Africa
The Promise 6.2
China
Joyeux Noel 6.7
France
Kung Fu Hustle 7.7
China
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Lost 7.0
Winner
All nominees
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Prison Break 8.4
Rome 8.8
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Desperate Housewives 8.3
Winner
All nominees
Weeds 8.6
Everybody Hates Chris 8.4
Curb Your Enthusiasm 8.1
Entourage
My Name Is Earl 8.0
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Geena Davis
Winner
All nominees
Kyra Sedgwick
Glenn Close
Polly Walker
Patricia Arquette
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Mary-Louise Parker
Winner
All nominees
Felicity Huffman
Eva Longoria
Teri Hatcher
Marcia Cross
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Empire Falls
Winner
All nominees
Warm Springs 7.3
Blackpool 7.1
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Winner
All nominees
Donald Sutherland
Ed Harris
Bill Nighy
Kenneth Branagh
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
S. Epatha Merkerson
Winner
All nominees
Kelly Macdonald
Cynthia Nixon
Mira Sorvino
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Newman
Winner
All nominees
Randy Quaid
Jeremy Piven
Naveen Andrews
Donald Sutherland
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Sandra Oh
Winner
All nominees
Boston Legal 8.4
Boston Legal
Candice Bergen
Empire Falls
Weeds 8.6
Weeds
Elizabeth Perkins
Elvis Elvis
Camryn Manheim
Empire Falls
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
All nominees
Paul Giamatti
Matt Dillon
Will Ferrell
Bob Hoskins
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Winner
