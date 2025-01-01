Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1969

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1969

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 24 February 1969
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Lion in Winter 7.7
The Lion in Winter
Winner
All nominees
Charly Charly
The Shoes of the Fisherman The Shoes of the Fisherman
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
The Fixer The Fixer
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Oliver! 7.2
Oliver!
Winner
All nominees
Yours, Mine and Ours Yours, Mine and Ours
Finian's Rainbow 6.1
Finian's Rainbow
The Odd Couple 7.6
The Odd Couple
Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl
Golden Globe / Best Director
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Rachel, Rachel
Winner
All nominees
Carol Reed
Oliver!
Franco Zeffirelli
Franco Zeffirelli
Romeo and Juliet
William Wyler
William Wyler
Funny Girl
Anthony Harvey
The Lion in Winter
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Peter O'Brien
The Lion in Winter
Winner
All nominees
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
The Boston Strangler
Alan Bates
The Fixer
Cliff Robertson
Charly
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Ron Moody
Oliver!
Winner
All nominees
Fred Astaire
Fred Astaire
Finian's Rainbow
Jack Lemmon
Jack Lemmon
The Odd Couple
Zero Mostel
The Producers
Uolter Mettau
The Odd Couple
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
Rachel, Rachel
Winner
All nominees
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Isadora
Beryl Reid
The Killing of Sister George
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Rosemary's Baby
Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
The Lion in Winter
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Funny Girl
Winner
All nominees
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Star!
Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollobrigida
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
Petula Clark
Finian's Rainbow
Lucille Ball
Yours, Mine and Ours
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Deniel Messi
Star!
Winner
All nominees
Hugh Griffith
The Fixer
Ossie Davis
The Scalphunters
Hugh Griffith
Oliver!
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The Subject Was Roses
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
For Love of Ivy
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Ruth Gordon
Rosemary's Baby
Winner
All nominees
Abbey Lincoln
For Love of Ivy
Barbara Hancock
Finian's Rainbow
Jane Merrow
The Lion in Winter
Sondra Lok
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Charly Charly
Stirling Silliphant
Winner
All nominees
Rosemary's Baby 8.0
Rosemary's Baby
Roman Polanski
The Lion in Winter 7.7
The Lion in Winter
James Goldman
The Fixer The Fixer
Dalton Trumbo
The Producers The Producers
Mel Brooks
Golden Globe / Best Song
The Thomas Crown Affair 6.9
The Thomas Crown Affair
Marilyn Bergman, Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman Song: "The Windmills of Your Mind"
Winner
All nominees
Star! Star!
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen Song: "Star"
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
Riz Ortolani, Melvin Frenk Song: "Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell"
Star! Star!
Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Heusen Song: "Star"
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 6.9
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman Song: "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang"
Funny Girl 7.4
Funny Girl
Jule Styne, Bob Merrill Song: "Funny Girl"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Shoes of the Fisherman The Shoes of the Fisherman
Alex North
Winner
All nominees
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 6.9
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Rosemary's Baby 8.0
Rosemary's Baby
Krzysztof Komeda
Romeo and Juliet 7.5
Romeo and Juliet
Nino Rota
The Lion in Winter 7.7
The Lion in Winter
John Barry
The Thomas Crown Affair 6.9
The Thomas Crown Affair
Michel Legrand
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
War and Peace 8.1
War and Peace Voyna i mir
Russia. HPFA record do not mention which version, but probably the dubbed US release is meant.
Winner
All nominees
The Bride Wore Black 7.2
The Bride Wore Black La mariée était en noir
France
Shame 8.1
Shame Skammen
Sweden
Stolen Kisses 6.7
Stolen Kisses
France
7.8
I Even Met Happy Gypsies Skupljaci perja
Yugoslavia
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Romeo and Juliet 7.5
Romeo and Juliet
UK/Italy
Winner
All nominees
Joanna Joanna
UK
Poor Cow 6.8
Poor Cow
UK
Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell
UK
The Diary of an Innocent Boy 6.6
The Diary of an Innocent Boy Benjamin ou Les mémoires d'un puceau
France
Golden Globe / Best TV Show
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Laugh-In
Winner
All nominees
The Doris Day Show The Doris Day Show
Julia Julia
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
The Name of the Game The Name of the Game
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Female
Julia Julia
Diahann Carroll
Winner
All nominees
Bewitched Bewitched
Elizabeth Montgomery
The Doris Day Show The Doris Day Show
Doris Day
The Ghost & Mrs. Muir The Ghost & Mrs. Muir
Hope Lange
Golden Globe / Best TV Star - Male
Judd for the Defense Judd for the Defense
Carl Betz
Winner
All nominees
The Dean Martin Show The Dean Martin Show
Dean Martin
Ironside Ironside
Raymond Burr
Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible
Peter Graves
The F.B.I. The F.B.I.
Efrem Cimbalist ml.
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Romeo and Juliet 7.5
Romeo and Juliet
Olivia Hussey
Winner
All nominees
I Love You, Alice B. Toklas! I Love You, Alice B. Toklas!
Leigh Taylor-Young
The Sweet Ride The Sweet Ride
Jacqueline Bisset
Candy 5.2
Candy
Ewa Aulin
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter
Sondra Lok
Finian's Rainbow 6.1
Finian's Rainbow
Barbara Hancock
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Romeo and Juliet 7.5
Romeo and Juliet
Leonard Whiting
Winner
All nominees
The Sweet Ride The Sweet Ride
Michael Sarrazin
Star! Star!
Deniel Messi
Oliver! 7.2
Oliver!
Jack Wild
Paper Lion Paper Lion
Alan Alda
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Winner
All nominees
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Julie Andrews
Julie Andrews
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier
Winner
All nominees
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
