Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Golden Globes, USA
Events
Golden Globes, USA 2001
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2001
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date
21 January 2001
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.6
Gladiator
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.2
Erin Brockovich
7.2
Wonder Boys
8.0
Traffic
7.5
Billy Elliot
7.4
Sunshine
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
7.7
Almost Famous
Winner
All nominees
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
7.5
Best in Show
7.1
Chicken Run
7.7
Chocolat
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Ang Lee
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Winner
All nominees
István Szabó
Sunshine
Steven Soderbergh
Traffic
Steven Soderbergh
Erin Brockovich
Ridley Scott
Gladiator
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Winner
Tom Hanks
Cast Away
Winner
All nominees
Rob Lowe
The West Wing
Andre Braugher
Gideon's Crossing
Dylan McDermott
The Practice
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Michael Douglas
Wonder Boys
Javier Bardem
Before Night Falls
Geoffrey Rush
Quills
Russell Crowe
Gladiator
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
Winner
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Winner
All nominees
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond
Jim Carrey
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle
Mel Gibson
What Women Want
Robert De Niro
Meet the Parents
John Cusack
High Fidelity
Ted Danson
Becker
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Julia Roberts
Erin Brockovich
Winner
All nominees
Laura Linney
You Can Count on Me
Joan Allen
The Contender
Ellen Burstyn
Requiem for a Dream
Björk
Dancer in the Dark
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Renée Zellweger
Nurse Betty
Winner
All nominees
Juliette Binoche
Chocolat
Brenda Blethyn
Saving Grace
Tracey Ullman
Small Time Crooks
Miss Congeniality
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Almost Famous
Winner
All nominees
Frances McDormand
Almost Famous
Julie Walters
Billy Elliot
Judi Dench
Chocolat
Traffic
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.0
Traffic
Stephen Gaghan
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe
8.0
Quills
Doug Wright
7.2
Wonder Boys
Stiven Klovz
7.8
You Can Count on Me
Kenneth Lonergan
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
7.2
Wonder Boys
Bob Dylan
Song: "Things Have Changed"
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The Emperor's New Groove
Sting, Dave Hartley
Song: "My Funny Friend and Me"
7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier, Björk, Sjón
Song: "I've Seen It All"
Watch trailer
Frequency
Frequency
Garth Brooks
Song: "When You Come Back to Me Again"
7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier, Björk, Sjón
Song: "I've Seen It All"
Watch trailer
7.3
Miss Congeniality
Song: "One in a Million"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Winner
Watch trailer
8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Sunshine
Maurice Jarre
5.8
All the Pretty Horses
Marty Stuart, Larry Paxton, Kristin Wilkinson
7.7
Chocolat
Rachel Portman
Watch trailer
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Dun Tan
7.7
Malèna
Malena
Ennio Morricone
Watch trailer
5.8
All the Pretty Horses
Marty Stuart, Larry Paxton, Kristin Wilkinson
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Taiwan
Winner
All nominees
One Hundred Steps
I cento passi
Italy
7.1
The Widow of St. Pierre
La veuve de Saint-Pierre
France
7.8
Amores Perros
Mexico
Watch trailer
7.7
Malèna
Malena
Italy
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
9.2
The West Wing
Winner
All nominees
8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
8.7
The Sopranos
The Practice
8.3
ER
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
7.4
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Malcolm in the Middle
Ally McBeal
Ally McBeal
7.2
Will & Grace
8.3
Frasier
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Winner
All nominees
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Dark Angel
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Bette Midler
Bette
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dirty Pictures
Dirty Pictures
Winner
All nominees
Fail Safe
Fail Safe
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
7.3
Nuremberg
On the Beach
On the Beach
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Judi Dench
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Winner
All nominees
Rachel Ward
On the Beach
Alfre Woodard
Holiday Heart
Holly Hunter
Harlan County War
Christine Lahti
Trial by Media
Frances O'Connor
Madame Bovary
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert Downey Jr.
Ally McBeal
Winner
Brian Dennehy
Death of a Salesman
Winner
All nominees
Brian Cox
Nuremberg
James Woods
Dirty Pictures
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing
Christopher Plummer
American Tragedy
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier
Alec Baldwin
Nuremberg
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
John Mahoney
Frasier
Andy Garcia
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
7.0
If These Walls Could Talk 2
Vanessa Redgrave
Winner
7.0
If These Walls Could Talk 2
Vanessa Redgrave
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Running Mates
Running Mates
Faye Dunaway
9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
Running Mates
Running Mates
Faye Dunaway
7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro
Traffic
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Bridges
The Contender
Albert Finney
Erin Brockovich
Willem Dafoe
Shadow of the Vampire
Joaquin Phoenix
Gladiator
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Al Pacino
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Katherine Flynn
Winner
