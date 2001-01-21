Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2001

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2001

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 21 January 2001
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Erin Brockovich 7.2
Erin Brockovich
Wonder Boys 7.2
Wonder Boys
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Sunshine 7.4
Sunshine
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Winner
All nominees
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Best in Show 7.5
Best in Show
Chicken Run 7.1
Chicken Run
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Director
Ang Lee
Ang Lee
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Winner
All nominees
István Szabó
Sunshine
Steven Soderbergh
Steven Soderbergh
Traffic
Steven Soderbergh
Steven Soderbergh
Erin Brockovich
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott
Gladiator
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Martin Sheen
Martin Sheen
The West Wing
Winner
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Cast Away
Winner
All nominees
Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe
The West Wing
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Gideon's Crossing
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
The Practice
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
The Sopranos
Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Wonder Boys
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Before Night Falls
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush
Quills
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Gladiator
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
Frasier
Winner
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Winner
All nominees
Eric McCormack
Eric McCormack
Will & Grace
Ray Romano
Ray Romano
Everybody Loves Raymond
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle
Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
What Women Want
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Meet the Parents
John Cusack
John Cusack
High Fidelity
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
Becker
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Erin Brockovich
Winner
All nominees
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
You Can Count on Me
Joan Allen
Joan Allen
The Contender
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Requiem for a Dream
Björk
Björk
Dancer in the Dark
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Nurse Betty
Winner
All nominees
Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche
Chocolat
Brenda Blethyn
Saving Grace
Tracey Ullman
Tracey Ullman
Small Time Crooks
Miss Congeniality
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Almost Famous
Winner
All nominees
Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Almost Famous
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Billy Elliot
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Chocolat
Traffic
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Traffic 8.0
Traffic
Stephen Gaghan
Winner
All nominees
Almost Famous 7.7
Almost Famous
Cameron Crowe
Quills 8.0
Quills
Doug Wright
Wonder Boys 7.2
Wonder Boys
Stiven Klovz
You Can Count on Me 7.8
You Can Count on Me
Kenneth Lonergan
Golden Globe / Best Song
Wonder Boys 7.2
Wonder Boys
Bob Dylan Song: "Things Have Changed"
Winner
All nominees
The Emperor's New Groove 7.5
The Emperor's New Groove
Sting, Dave Hartley Song: "My Funny Friend and Me"
Dancer in the Dark 7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier, Björk, Sjón Song: "I've Seen It All"
Watch trailer
Frequency Frequency
Garth Brooks Song: "When You Come Back to Me Again"
Dancer in the Dark 7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier, Björk, Sjón Song: "I've Seen It All"
Watch trailer
Miss Congeniality 7.3
Miss Congeniality
Song: "One in a Million"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Winner
Watch trailer
Gladiator 8.6
Gladiator
Hans Zimmer, Lisa Gerrard
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Sunshine 7.4
Sunshine
Maurice Jarre
All the Pretty Horses 5.8
All the Pretty Horses
Marty Stuart, Larry Paxton, Kristin Wilkinson
Chocolat 7.7
Chocolat
Rachel Portman
Watch trailer
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Dun Tan
Malèna 7.7
Malèna Malena
Ennio Morricone
Watch trailer
All the Pretty Horses 5.8
All the Pretty Horses
Marty Stuart, Larry Paxton, Kristin Wilkinson
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 7.9
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Wo hu cang long / Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
Taiwan
Winner
All nominees
One Hundred Steps I cento passi
Italy
The Widow of St. Pierre 7.1
The Widow of St. Pierre La veuve de Saint-Pierre
France
Amores Perros 7.8
Amores Perros
Mexico
Watch trailer
Malèna 7.7
Malèna Malena
Italy
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Winner
All nominees
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
The Practice
The Practice
ER 8.3
ER
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Malcolm in the Middle
Malcolm in the Middle
Ally McBeal Ally McBeal
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Frasier 8.3
Frasier
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Sela Ward
Sela Ward
Once and Again
Winner
All nominees
Amy Brenneman
Amy Brenneman
Judging Amy
Dark Angel
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Lorraine Bracco
Lorraine Bracco
The Sopranos
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City
Winner
All nominees
Bette Midler
Bette Midler
Bette
Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart
Ally McBeal
Jane Kaczmarek
Malcolm in the Middle
Debra Messing
Debra Messing
Will & Grace
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dirty Pictures Dirty Pictures
Winner
All nominees
Fail Safe Fail Safe
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Nuremberg 7.3
Nuremberg
On the Beach On the Beach
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
The Last of the Blonde Bombshells
Winner
All nominees
Rachel Ward
On the Beach
Alfre Woodard
Alfre Woodard
Holiday Heart
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Harlan County War
Christine Lahti
Trial by Media
Frances O'Connor
Frances O'Connor
Madame Bovary
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Ally McBeal
Winner
Brian Dennehy
Brian Dennehy
Death of a Salesman
Winner
All nominees
Brian Cox
Brian Cox
Nuremberg
James Woods
James Woods
Dirty Pictures
Bradley Whitford
Bradley Whitford
The West Wing
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
American Tragedy
David Hyde Pierce
Frasier
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Nuremberg
Sean Hayes
Sean Hayes
Will & Grace
John Mahoney
Frasier
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
If These Walls Could Talk 2 7.0
If These Walls Could Talk 2
Vanessa Redgrave
Winner
If These Walls Could Talk 2 7.0
If These Walls Could Talk 2
Vanessa Redgrave
Winner
All nominees
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Running Mates Running Mates
Faye Dunaway
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
Running Mates Running Mates
Faye Dunaway
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
The West Wing 9.2
The West Wing
Allison Janney
Will & Grace 7.2
Will & Grace
Megan Mullally
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City 7.4
Sex and the City
Kim Cattrall
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Traffic
Winner
All nominees
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
The Contender
Albert Finney
Erin Brockovich
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Shadow of the Vampire
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix
Gladiator
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Katherine Flynn
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more