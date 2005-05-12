Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Match Point
Poster of Match Point
Рейтинги
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Match Point

Match Point

Match Point 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain / USA / Luxembourg
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 14 October 2005
World premiere 12 May 2005
Release date
20 January 2006 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
2 March 2006 Australia M
20 January 2006 Belarus
17 February 2006 Brazil
26 October 2005 France
29 December 2005 Germany
6 January 2006 Great Britain
6 January 2006 Greece
6 January 2006 Ireland
13 January 2006 Italy
19 August 2006 Japan
20 January 2006 Kazakhstan
11 November 2005 South Africa
8 June 2017 South Korea
4 November 2005 Spain
17 February 2006 Turkey
2 November 2005 USA
20 January 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $85,638,656
Production BBC Film, Thema Production, Jada Productions
Also known as
Match Point, La provocación, Hra osudu, Match Point - Hra osudu, Balle de match, Điểm Quyết Định, Lemiamas taškas, Maç sayısı, Matšpall, Nekoudat mifgash, Ponto Final: Match Point, Uzvaras punkts, Woody Allen Summer Project, Wszystko gra, Zadnji udarec, Završni udarac, Завршни ударац/Završni udarac, Матч Поинт, Матч-пойнт, Мач Пойнт, マッチポイント, 愛情決勝點, 赛末点, 迷失決勝分
Director
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Cast
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Woody Allen
Woody Allen
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Alexander Armstrong
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Match Point
Blue Jasmine 6.9
Blue Jasmine (2013)
Manhattan 7.6
Manhattan (1979)
Magic in the Moonlight 6.7
Magic in the Moonlight (2014)
A Love Song for Bobby Long 7.4
A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
Cassandra's Dream 6.8
Cassandra's Dream (2007)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Hannah and Her Sisters 7.9
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
Café Society 7.0
Café Society (2016)
Don Jon 6.6
Don Jon (2013)
To Rome with Love 6.7
To Rome with Love (2012)
Midnight in Paris 7.5
Midnight in Paris (2011)
Whatever Works 7.1
Whatever Works (2009)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
[first lines]
Christopher "Chris" Wilton The man who said "I'd rather be lucky than good" saw deeply into life. People are afraid to face how great a part of life is dependent on luck. It's scary to think so much is out of one's control. There are moments in a match when the ball hits the top of the net, and for a split second, it can either go forward or fall back. With a little luck, it goes forward, and you win. Or maybe it doesn't, and you lose.
Listen to the
soundtrack Match Point
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more