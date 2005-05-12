ProductionBBC Film, Thema Production, Jada Productions
Also known as
Match Point, La provocación, Hra osudu, Match Point - Hra osudu, Balle de match, Điểm Quyết Định, Lemiamas taškas, Maç sayısı, Matšpall, Nekoudat mifgash, Ponto Final: Match Point, Uzvaras punkts, Woody Allen Summer Project, Wszystko gra, Zadnji udarec, Završni udarac, Завршни ударац/Završni udarac, Матч Поинт, Матч-пойнт, Мач Пойнт, マッチポイント, 愛情決勝點, 赛末点, 迷失決勝分
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
[first lines]
Christopher "Chris" WiltonThe man who said "I'd rather be lucky than good" saw deeply into life. People are afraid to face how great a part of life is dependent on luck. It's scary to think so much is out of one's control. There are moments in a match when the ball hits the top of the net, and for a split second, it can either go forward or fall back. With a little luck, it goes forward, and you win. Or maybe it doesn't, and you lose.