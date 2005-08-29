Menu
Prison Break poster
Ratings
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.3
19 posters
Prison Break

Prison Break (2005 - 2017)

Prison Break 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Fox
Runtime 67 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

Lincoln Burrows is imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit. His brother Michael is convinced of his innocence and sets out to find a way to save his life. He makes the decision to get himself incarcerated in the same prison and break them both out using his own knowledge. It was Michael who designed this impenetrable structure. Meanwhile, Lincoln's lawyer and his girlfriend Veronica Donovan are also trying to free him. Agent Paul Kellerman, conducting an investigation, suspects a possibility of a national conspiracy.
Creator
Paul Scheuring
William Fichtner
William Fichtner Alexander "Alex" Mahone
Wentworth Miller
Wentworth Miller Michael Scofield
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare John Abruzzi
Dominic Purcell
Dominic Purcell Lincoln "Linc" Burrows
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Don Self
Crime TV Series
Crime TV Series Crime TV Series

Series rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Seasons
Prison Break - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
Prison Break - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 22 episodes
 
Prison Break - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 13 episodes
 
Prison Break - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 24 episodes
 
Prison Break - Season 5 Season 5
2017, 9 episodes
 
No reviews
Stills
