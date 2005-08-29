Lincoln Burrows is imprisoned for a murder he didn't commit. His brother Michael is convinced of his innocence and sets out to find a way to save his life. He makes the decision to get himself incarcerated in the same prison and break them both out using his own knowledge. It was Michael who designed this impenetrable structure. Meanwhile, Lincoln's lawyer and his girlfriend Veronica Donovan are also trying to free him. Agent Paul Kellerman, conducting an investigation, suspects a possibility of a national conspiracy.

Expand