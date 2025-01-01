Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1958

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1958

Site Cocoanut Grove, Ambassador Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 22 February 1958
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Bridge on the River Kwai 8.1
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Winner
All nominees
12 Angry Men 8.5
12 Angry Men
Watch trailer
Wild Is the Wind Wild Is the Wind
Witness for the Prosecution 8.4
Witness for the Prosecution Witness For The Prosecution
Sayonara 7.0
Sayonara
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Les Girls Les Girls
Winner
All nominees
Don't Go Near the Water Don't Go Near the Water
Love in the Afternoon 7.1
Love in the Afternoon Love In The Afternoon
Pal Joey 6.7
Pal Joey
Silk Stockings Silk Stockings
Golden Globe / Best Director
David Lean
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Winner
All nominees
Fred Cinneman
A Hatful of Rain
Joshua Logan
Sayonara
Billy Wilder
Witness for the Prosecution
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
12 Angry Men
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Alec Guinness
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Winner
All nominees
Henry Fonda
Henry Fonda
12 Angry Men
Marlon Brando
Marlon Brando
Sayonara
Charlz Loton
Witness for the Prosecution
Anthony Franciosa
A Hatful of Rain
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Pal Joey
Winner
All nominees
Glenn Ford
Glenn Ford
Don't Go Near the Water
David Niven
My Man Godfrey
Tony Randall
Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?
Maurice Chevalier
Love in the Afternoon
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Joanne Woodward
Joanne Woodward
The Three Faces of Eve
Winner
All nominees
Marlene Dietrich
Marlene Dietrich
Witness for the Prosecution
Eva Marie Saint
A Hatful of Rain
Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
Anna Magnani
Wild Is the Wind
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Kay Kendall
Les Girls Tied with Taina Elg for Les Girls (1957).
Winner
Taina Elg
Les Girls Tied with Kay Kendall for Les Girls (1957).
Winner
All nominees
Gene Simmons
This Could Be the Night
Cyd Charisse
Silk Stockings
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Love in the Afternoon
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Red Buttons
Sayonara
Winner
All nominees
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
12 Angry Men
Sessyu Hayakava
The Bridge on the River Kwai
Nigel Patrick
Raintree County
Ed Wynn
The Great Man
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester
Witness for the Prosecution
Winner
All nominees
Heather Sears
The Story of Esther Costello
Hope Lange
Peyton Place
Mildred Dunnock
Peyton Place
Miyoshi Umeki
Sayonara
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Confessions of Felix Krull Bekenntnisse des Hochstaplers Felix Krull
West Germany Together with Kiiroi karasu (1957) and Tizoc (Amor indio) (1957).
Winner
Behold Thy Son Kiiroi karasu
Japan Together with Bekenntnisse des Hochstaplers Felix Krull (1957) and Tizoc (Amor indio) (1957).
Winner
Tizoc Tizoc (Amor indio)
Mexico Together with Bekenntnisse des Hochstaplers Felix Krull (1957) and Kiiroi karasu (1957).
Winner
Golden Globe / Best English-Language Foreign Film
Woman in a Dressing Gown Woman in a Dressing Gown
Winner
Golden Globe / Best Film Promoting International Understanding
The Happy Road The Happy Road
Winner
Golden Globe / Best World Entertainment Through Musical Films
George Sidney
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Peyton Place Peyton Place
Diane Varsi
Winner
Marjorie Morningstar 6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
Carolyn Jones
Winner
Until They Sail 6.5
Until They Sail
Sandra Di
Winner
Golden Globe / Most Promising Newcomer - Male
The Searchers 7.9
The Searchers
Patrick Wayne
Winner
This Happy Feeling This Happy Feeling
John Saxon
Winner
Sayonara 7.0
Sayonara
James Garner
Winner
Golden Globe / Television Achievement
The Big Surprise The Big Surprise
Mike Wallace
Winner
Coke Time Coke Time
Eddie Fisher
Winner
Alfred Hitchcock Presents Alfred Hitchcock Presents
Alfred Hitchcock
Winner
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Buddy Adler
Winner
Special Award
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Doris Day
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more