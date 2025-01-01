Menu
Golden Globes, USA 1977
All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1977
Site
Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date
29 January 1977
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
8.1
Rocky
Winner
All nominees
7.2
Bound for Glory
8.1
All the President's Men
8.0
Network
6.5
Voyage of the Damned
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
6.2
A Star Is Born
A Star is Born
Winner
All nominees
6.9
Bugsy Malone
The Ritz
The Ritz
7.1
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
6.7
Silent Movie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sidney Lumet
Network
Winner
All nominees
Hal Ashby
Bound for Glory
John G. Avildsen
Rocky
John Schlesinger
Marathon Man
Alan Dzh. Pakula
All the President's Men
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Peter Finch
Network
Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
David Carradine
Bound for Glory
Dustin Hoffman
Marathon Man
Sylvester Stallone
Rocky
Robert De Niro
Taxi Driver
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Kris Kristofferson
A Star Is Born
Winner
All nominees
Gene Wilder
Silver Streak
Mel Brooks
Silent Movie
Jack Weston
The Ritz
Peter Sellers
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Faye Dunaway
Network
Winner
All nominees
Liv Ullmann
Face to Face
Sarah Miles
The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea
Talia Shire
Rocky
Glenda Jackson
The Incredible Sarah
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Barbra Streisand
A Star Is Born
Winner
All nominees
Goldie Hawn
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
Barbara Harris
Family Plot
Rita Moreno
The Ritz
Jodie Foster
Freaky Friday
Barbara Harris
Freaky Friday
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Laurence Olivier
Marathon Man
Winner
All nominees
Oskar Werner
Voyage of the Damned
Jason Robards
All the President's Men
Ron Howard
The Shootist
Marty Feldman
Silent Movie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Katharine Ross
Voyage of the Damned
Winner
All nominees
Piper Laurie
Carrie
Bernadette Peters
Silent Movie
Marthe Keller
Marathon Man
Shelley Winters
Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Lee Grant
Voyage of the Damned
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
8.0
Network
Paddy Chayefsky
Winner
All nominees
6.5
Voyage of the Damned
David Butler, Steve Shagan
8.1
All the President's Men
William Goldman
6.5
Voyage of the Damned
David Butler, Steve Shagan
8.1
Rocky
Sylvester Stallone
7.4
Marathon Man
William Goldman
8.0
Taxi Driver
Paul Schrader
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Song
6.2
A Star Is Born
A Star is Born
Barbra Streisand, Paul Williams
Song: "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)"
Winner
All nominees
6.3
Freaky Friday
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha
Song: "I'd Like to Be You for a Day"
Pipe Dreams
Pipe Dreams
Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin
Song: "So Sad the Song"
From Noon Till Three
From Noon Till Three
Elmer Bernstein, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman
Song: "Hello and Goodbye"
Pipe Dreams
Pipe Dreams
Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin
Song: "So Sad the Song"
6.9
Bugsy Malone
Paul Williams
Song: "Bugsy Malone"
From Noon Till Three
From Noon Till Three
Elmer Bernstein, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman
Song: "Hello and Goodbye"
6.2
Car Wash
Norman Whitfield
Song: "(Theme from) Car Wash"
6.3
Freaky Friday
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha
Song: "I'd Like to Be You for a Day"
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
6.2
A Star Is Born
A Star is Born
Kenny Ascher, Paul Williams
Winner
All nominees
7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
6.9
Bugsy Malone
Paul Williams
7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
8.1
Rocky
Bill Conti
6.5
Voyage of the Damned
Lalo Schifrin
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
7.6
Face to Face
Ansikte mot ansikte
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Seven Beauties
Italy
6.8
Cousin cousine
France
7.6
Small Change
L'argent de poche
France
7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
UK
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Rich Man, Poor Man
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Captains and the Kings
Captains and the Kings
Little House on the Prairie
Little House on the Prairie
Charlie's Angels
Charlie's Angels
Family
Family
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barney Miller
Barney Miller
Winner
All nominees
8.6
M*A*S*H
Laverne & Shirley
Laverne & Shirley
The Carol Burnett Show
The Carol Burnett Show
Happy Days
Happy Days
Donny and Marie
Donny and Marie
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Richard Jordan
Captains and the Kings
Winner
All nominees
Peter Strauss
Rich Man, Poor Man
Telly Savalas
Kojak
Nick Nolte
Rich Man, Poor Man
Lee Majors
The Six Million Dollar Man
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Henry Winkler
Happy Days
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Semmi Devis ml.
Sammy and Company
Freddie Prinze
Chico and the Man
Hal Linden
Barney Miller
Tony Randall
The Tony Randall Show
Michael Constantine
Sirota's Court
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Susan Blakely
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Farra Fosett
Charlie's Angels
Lindsey Vagner
The Bionic Woman
Kate Jackson
Charlie's Angels
Sada Thompson
Family
Jean Marsh
Upstairs, Downstairs
Angie Dickinson
Police Woman
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Winner
All nominees
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons
Dinah Shore
Dinah!
Bernadette Peters
All's Fair
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Eleanor and Franklin
Eleanor and Franklin
Winner
All nominees
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
7.9
Sybil
Francis Gary Powers: The True Story of the U-2 Spy Incident
Francis Gary Powers: The True Story of the U-2 Spy Incident
I Want to Keep My Baby!
I Want to Keep My Baby!
Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Edward Asner
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Charlz Derning
Captains and the Kings
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Gavin MacLeod
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Tim Conway
The Carol Burnett Show
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Josette Banzet
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Darleen Carr
Once an Eagle
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Adrienne Barbeau
Maude
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Anne Meara
Rhoda
Julie Kavner
Rhoda
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
6.8
King Kong
Jessica Lange
Winner
All nominees
Pipe Dreams
Pipe Dreams
Gladys Knight
Lipstick
Lipstick
Mariel Hemingway
7.3
The Front
Andrea Marcovicci
7.2
Bound for Glory
Melinda Dillon
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
5.7
Stay Hungry
Winner
All nominees
7.6
The Omen
Harvey Spencer Stephens
Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Lenny Baker
The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea
The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea
Jonathan Kahn
7.3
Murder by Death
Truman Capote
Show all nominees
Golden Globe / Best Documentary
Altars of the World
Altars of the World
Winner
All nominees
The Memory of Justice
The Memory of Justice
That's Entertainment, Part II
That's Entertainment, Part II
People of the Wind
People of the Wind
Show all nominees
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Walter Mirisch
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Sophia Loren
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Robert Redford
Winner
