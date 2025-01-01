Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 1977

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 1977

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, California, USA
Date 29 January 1977
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Rocky 8.1
Rocky
Winner
All nominees
Bound for Glory 7.2
Bound for Glory
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
Network 8.0
Network
Voyage of the Damned 6.5
Voyage of the Damned
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
A Star Is Born 6.2
A Star Is Born A Star is Born
Winner
All nominees
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
The Ritz The Ritz
The Pink Panther Strikes Again 7.1
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Silent Movie 6.7
Silent Movie
Golden Globe / Best Director
Sidney Lumet
Sidney Lumet
Network
Winner
All nominees
Hal Ashby
Hal Ashby
Bound for Glory
John G. Avildsen
John G. Avildsen
Rocky
John Schlesinger
John Schlesinger
Marathon Man
Alan Dzh. Pakula
All the President's Men
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Peter Finch
Peter Finch
Network Posthumously.
Winner
All nominees
David Carradine
David Carradine
Bound for Glory
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Marathon Man
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Rocky
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Taxi Driver
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
A Star Is Born
Winner
All nominees
Gene Wilder
Silver Streak
Mel Brooks
Mel Brooks
Silent Movie
Jack Weston
The Ritz
Peter Sellers
Peter Sellers
The Pink Panther Strikes Again
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
Network
Winner
All nominees
Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Face to Face
Sarah Miles
Sarah Miles
The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea
Talia Shire
Rocky
Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson
The Incredible Sarah
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
A Star Is Born
Winner
All nominees
Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
Barbara Harris
Family Plot
Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
The Ritz
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Freaky Friday
Barbara Harris
Freaky Friday
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
Marathon Man
Winner
All nominees
Oskar Werner
Voyage of the Damned
Jason Robards
Jason Robards
All the President's Men
Ron Howard
Ron Howard
The Shootist
Marty Feldman
Silent Movie
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Katharine Ross
Voyage of the Damned
Winner
All nominees
Piper Laurie
Piper Laurie
Carrie
Bernadette Peters
Silent Movie
Marthe Keller
Marathon Man
Shelley Winters
Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Lee Grant
Voyage of the Damned
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Network 8.0
Network
Paddy Chayefsky
Winner
All nominees
Voyage of the Damned 6.5
Voyage of the Damned
David Butler, Steve Shagan
All the President's Men 8.1
All the President's Men
William Goldman
Rocky 8.1
Rocky
Sylvester Stallone
Marathon Man 7.4
Marathon Man
William Goldman
Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver
Paul Schrader
Watch trailer
Golden Globe / Best Song
A Star Is Born 6.2
A Star Is Born A Star is Born
Barbra Streisand, Paul Williams Song: "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)"
Winner
All nominees
Freaky Friday 6.3
Freaky Friday
Joel Hirschhorn, Al Kasha Song: "I'd Like to Be You for a Day"
Pipe Dreams Pipe Dreams
Michael Masser, Gerry Goffin Song: "So Sad the Song"
From Noon Till Three From Noon Till Three
Elmer Bernstein, Marilyn Bergman, Alan Bergman Song: "Hello and Goodbye"
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Paul Williams Song: "Bugsy Malone"
Car Wash 6.2
Car Wash
Norman Whitfield Song: "(Theme from) Car Wash"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
A Star Is Born 6.2
A Star Is Born A Star is Born
Kenny Ascher, Paul Williams
Winner
All nominees
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman
Bugsy Malone 6.9
Bugsy Malone
Paul Williams
Rocky 8.1
Rocky
Bill Conti
Voyage of the Damned 6.5
Voyage of the Damned
Lalo Schifrin
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Face to Face 7.6
Face to Face Ansikte mot ansikte
Sweden
Winner
All nominees
Seven Beauties 7.7
Seven Beauties
Italy
Cousin cousine 6.8
Cousin cousine
France
Small Change 7.6
Small Change L'argent de poche
France
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
UK
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Rich Man, Poor Man Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Captains and the Kings Captains and the Kings
Little House on the Prairie Little House on the Prairie
Charlie's Angels Charlie's Angels
Family Family
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Barney Miller Barney Miller
Winner
All nominees
M*A*S*H 8.6
M*A*S*H
Laverne & Shirley Laverne & Shirley
The Carol Burnett Show The Carol Burnett Show
Happy Days Happy Days
Donny and Marie Donny and Marie
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Drama
Richard Jordan
Captains and the Kings
Winner
All nominees
Peter Strauss
Rich Man, Poor Man
Telly Savalas
Kojak
Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Rich Man, Poor Man
Lee Majors
The Six Million Dollar Man
Golden Globe / Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Henry Winkler
Henry Winkler
Happy Days
Winner
All nominees
Alan Alda
Alan Alda
M*A*S*H
Semmi Devis ml.
Sammy and Company
Freddie Prinze
Chico and the Man
Hal Linden
Barney Miller
Tony Randall
The Tony Randall Show
Michael Constantine
Sirota's Court
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Susan Blakely
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Farra Fosett
Charlie's Angels
Lindsey Vagner
The Bionic Woman
Kate Jackson
Charlie's Angels
Sada Thompson
Family
Jean Marsh
Upstairs, Downstairs
Angie Dickinson
Police Woman
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Carol Burnett
The Carol Burnett Show
Winner
All nominees
Isabel Sanford
The Jeffersons
Dinah Shore
Dinah!
Bernadette Peters
All's Fair
Mary Tyler Moore
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Eleanor and Franklin Eleanor and Franklin
Winner
All nominees
The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
Sybil 7.9
Sybil
Francis Gary Powers: The True Story of the U-2 Spy Incident Francis Gary Powers: The True Story of the U-2 Spy Incident
I Want to Keep My Baby! I Want to Keep My Baby!
Amelia Earhart Amelia Earhart
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Edward Asner
Edward Asner
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Charlz Derning
Captains and the Kings
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
All in the Family
Gavin MacLeod
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
Tim Conway
The Carol Burnett Show
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Josette Banzet
Rich Man, Poor Man
Winner
All nominees
Darleen Carr
Once an Eagle
Vicki Lawrence
The Carol Burnett Show
Ellen Corby
The Waltons
Adrienne Barbeau
Adrienne Barbeau
Maude
Sally Struthers
All in the Family
Anne Meara
Anne Meara
Rhoda
Julie Kavner
Julie Kavner
Rhoda
Golden Globe / Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
King Kong 6.8
King Kong
Jessica Lange
Winner
All nominees
Pipe Dreams Pipe Dreams
Gladys Knight
Lipstick Lipstick
Mariel Hemingway
The Front 7.3
The Front
Andrea Marcovicci
Bound for Glory 7.2
Bound for Glory
Melinda Dillon
Golden Globe / Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Male
Stay Hungry 5.7
Stay Hungry
Winner
All nominees
The Omen 7.6
The Omen
Harvey Spencer Stephens
Next Stop, Greenwich Village Next Stop, Greenwich Village
Lenny Baker
The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea
Jonathan Kahn
Murder by Death 7.3
Murder by Death
Truman Capote
Golden Globe / Best Documentary
Altars of the World Altars of the World
Winner
All nominees
The Memory of Justice The Memory of Justice
That's Entertainment, Part II That's Entertainment, Part II
People of the Wind People of the Wind
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Walter Mirisch
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Female
Sophia Loren
Sophia Loren
Winner
Henrietta Award / World Film Favorite - Male
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Winner
