Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Golden Globes, USA Events Golden Globes, USA 2007

All nominated films "Golden Globes, USA" in 2007

Site Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, USA
Date 15 January 2007
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Drama
Babel 7.6
Babel
Winner
All nominees
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
Bobby 7.3
Bobby
Little Children 7.6
Little Children
Golden Globe / Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Winner
All nominees
Thank You for Smoking 7.1
Thank You for Smoking Thank you for smoking
Little Miss Sunshine 7.4
Little Miss Sunshine
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan 7.4
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
The Devil Wears Prada Devil Wears Prada
Golden Globe / Best Director
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
The Departed
Winner
All nominees
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Flags of our Fathers
Alejandro Gonz&#225;lez I&#241;&#225;rritu
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Babel
Stephen Frears
Stephen Frears
The Queen
Clint Eastwood
Clint Eastwood
Letters from Iwo Jima
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
The Last King of Scotland
Winner
Hugh Laurie
Hugh Laurie
House M.D.
Winner
All nominees
Michael C. Hall
Michael C. Hall
Dexter
Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton
Big Love
Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
24
The Pursuit of Happyness
Peter O'Brien
Venus
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Departed
Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey
Grey's Anatomy
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Blood Diamond
Golden Globe / Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
30 Rock
Winner
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Winner
All nominees
Tony Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub
Monk
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Stranger than Fiction
Zach Braff
Zach Braff
Scrubs
Jason Lee
Jason Lee
My Name Is Earl
Aaron Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart
Thank You for Smoking
Steve Carell
Steve Carell
The Office
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Kinky Boots
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Drama
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
The Queen
Winner
All nominees
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Little Children
Judi Dench
Judi Dench
Notes on a Scandal
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz
Volver
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Sherrybaby
Golden Globe / Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
The Devil Wears Prada
Winner
All nominees
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Little Miss Sunshine
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Running with Scissors
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce Knowles
Dreamgirls
Ren&#233;e Zellweger
Renée Zellweger
Miss Potter
Golden Globe / Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson
Dreamgirls
Winner
All nominees
Rinko Kikuchi
Rinko Kikuchi
Babel
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Notes on a Scandal
Adriana Barraza
Adriana Barraza
Babel
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt
The Devil Wears Prada
Golden Globe / Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Queen 7.1
The Queen
Peter Morgan
Winner
All nominees
Notes on a Scandal 7.2
Notes on a Scandal
Patrick Marber
Little Children 7.6
Little Children
Todd Field, Tom Perrotta
The Departed 8.3
The Departed
William Monahan
Little Children 7.6
Little Children
Todd Field, Tom Perrotta
Babel 7.6
Babel
Guillermo Arriaga
Golden Globe / Best Song
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet
Prince Song: "The Song of the Heart"
Winner
All nominees
Dreamgirls 7.1
Dreamgirls
Beyonce Knowles, Henry Krieger, Scott Cutler, Anne Preven Song: "Listen"
Home of the Brave Home of the Brave
Sheryl Crow Song: "Try Not to Remember"
Bobby 7.3
Bobby
Brian Adams, Andrea Remanda, Eliot Kennedy Song: "Never Gonna Break My Faith"
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
The Pursuit of Happyness
Seal, Christopher Bruce Song: "A Father's Way"
Watch trailer
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
The Pursuit of Happyness
Seal, Christopher Bruce Song: "A Father's Way"
Watch trailer
Bobby 7.3
Bobby
Brian Adams, Andrea Remanda, Eliot Kennedy Song: "Never Gonna Break My Faith"
Golden Globe / Best Original Score
The Painted Veil 7.5
The Painted Veil
Alexandre Desplat
Winner
All nominees
Nomad 6.4
Nomad
Carlo Siliotto
The Da Vinci Code 6.9
The Da Vinci Code
Hans Zimmer
Babel 7.6
Babel
Gustavo Santaolalla
The Fountain 7.2
The Fountain
Clint Mansell
Golden Globe / Best Foreign Film
Letters from Iwo Jima 7.4
Letters from Iwo Jima
Winner
All nominees
The Lives of Others 7.8
The Lives of Others Das Leben der Anderen
Watch trailer
Apocalypto 8.0
Apocalypto
Watch trailer
Volver 7.1
Volver
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Golden Globe / Best Animated Film
Cars 7.4
Cars
Winner
All nominees
Monster House 7.1
Monster House
Happy Feet 6.9
Happy Feet
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Drama
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Winner
All nominees
Lost 7.0
Lost
24
24
Big Love
Big Love
Heroes 6.8
Heroes
Golden Globe / Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Ugly Betty 7.9
Ugly Betty
Winner
All nominees
The Office 8.8
The Office
Weeds 8.6
Weeds
Entourage
Entourage
Desperate Housewives 8.3
Desperate Housewives
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Drama
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
The Closer
Winner
All nominees
Edie Falco
Edie Falco
The Sopranos
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy
Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette
Medium
Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly
Lost
Golden Globe / Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
America Ferrera
America Ferrera
Ugly Betty
Winner
All nominees
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The New Adventures of Old Christine
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Desperate Housewives
Marcia Cross
Marcia Cross
Desperate Housewives
Mary-Louise Parker
Mary-Louise Parker
Weeds
Golden Globe / Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Elizabeth I
Elizabeth I
Winner
All nominees
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act Prime Suspect: The Final Act
Mrs. Harris Mrs. Harris
Bleak House 8.4
Bleak House
Broken Trail Broken Trail
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Bill Nighy
Bill Nighy
Gideon's Daughter
Winner
All nominees
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry
The Ron Clark Story
Michael Ealy
Michael Ealy
Sleeper Cell
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Mrs. Harris
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Broken Trail
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher
Thief
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Elizabeth I
Winner
All nominees
Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson
Bleak House
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Mrs. Harris
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Elizabeth I
Winner
All nominees
Justin Kirk
Justin Kirk
Weeds
Thomas Haden Church
Thomas Haden Church
Broken Trail
Masi Oka
Masi Oka
Heroes
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Entourage
Golden Globe / Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gideon's Daughter Gideon's Daughter
Emily Blunt
Winner
Gideon's Daughter Gideon's Daughter
Emily Blunt
Winner
All nominees
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Toni Collette
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip 7.9
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
Weeds 8.6
Weeds
Elizabeth Perkins
Weeds 8.6
Weeds
Elizabeth Perkins
Grey's Anatomy 8.2
Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Tsunami: The Aftermath
Toni Collette
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip 7.9
Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip
Golden Globe / Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy
Dreamgirls
Winner
All nominees
Babel
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
The Departed
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
The Departed
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
Hollywoodland
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Winner
Miss Golden Globe
Lorraine Nicholson
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Cannes Film Festival
Festival international du film de Cannes
1939-2025
Cannes Film Festival
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more